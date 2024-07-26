Bullish Friday For Marijuana Stocks - GreenGro Technologies, Leafbuyer Techs Among Top Gainers

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 2800.00% at $2.9e-05
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 81.82% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 67.06% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 22.95% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 17.50% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 16.28% at $0.10
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 15.85% at $0.00
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 8.29% at $2.05
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 7.23% at $0.00
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 6.92% at $0.17
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 6.82% at $0.37
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 5.39% at $0.03
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 5.19% at $0.14
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 5.16% at $2.24
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 4.76% at $0.26
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 4.71% at $58.06
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 4.46% at $0.85
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.35% at $70.61
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.35% at $1.83
LOSERS:
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 17.25% at $0.05
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 9.91% at $0.01
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 8.86% at $0.07
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 5.77% at $0.16
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 4.64% at $0.03
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 4.47% at $0.34
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 3.53% at $0.58
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 3.12% at $6.21
