Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 19, 2024

GAINERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 18.06% at $4.38
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 16.88% at $0.08
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 12.85% at $0.18
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 9.92% at $1.44
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 8.83% at $0.03
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.61% at $0.13
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 5.80% at $0.91
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 5.38% at $2.35
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 5.37% at $0.05
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 5.34% at $0.60
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.32% at $3.86
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.20% at $2.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.64% at $0.02
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 39.00% at $0.00
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 38.79% at $0.00
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 27.85% at $0.05
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 21.09% at $0.01
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 14.29% at $0.03
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 8.80% at $0.04
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 7.60% at $9.61
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 6.18% at $0.26
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 4.90% at $0.00
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 4.82% at $0.06
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 3.87% at $0.01
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.78% at $0.87
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.75% at $0.21
