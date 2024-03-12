Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 12, 2024

Loading...
GAINERS:
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 900.00% at $1e-05
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed up 816.67% at $0.03
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 40.74% at $0.00
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 20.48% at $0.01
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 16.67% at $0.00035
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.01
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 10.00% at $0.06
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 7.79% at $0.08
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 7.07% at $0.07
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 6.06% at $40.60
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.25% at $0.76
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 4.21% at $0.07
LOSERS:
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 30.77% at $0.01
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 19.35% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 11.35% at $0.01
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 11.13% at $0.20
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 7.59% at $0.88
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 7.14% at $0.30
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 6.90% at $0.10
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 6.25% at $0.07
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed down 6.12% at $0.48
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 6.05% at $2.02
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 6.04% at $0.15
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.07% at $0.13
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 3.27% at $0.03
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 3.03% at $0.02
