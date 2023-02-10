The Super Bowl LVII Commercials List: From A Breaking Bad Reunion To Ozzy Osbourne, The Celebrities And 21 Stocks To Watch

A 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LVII costs around $7 million.

For some companies hoping to increase their brand recognition or introduce a new product, the price is worth it.

Here’s a peek at the likely, and unlikely, Super Bowl LVII commercials you might be talking about before and after the big game, as well as the public and private companies that bought air time.

What Happened: Pricey Super Bowl commercials will certainly benefit Fox Corporation FOXFOXA, which will air the big game.

In fact, about 90% of the ads were sold out by the end of summer 2022 — earlier than normal.

Here's what you won't see: cryptocurrency advertisements.

According to AP News, Fox said that several crypto companies had deals booked but they all pulled out. This is a big change from last year’s big game, which earned the nickname “crypto bowl” due to the mass number of crypto-themed ads.

Instead, expect beer and packaged goods companies to be the biggest advertisers during Super Bowl LVII, including:

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD : One of the biggest advertisers in Super Bowl LVII with three minutes of commercial time, according to Adweek. The company gave up exclusive rights to the game, which will see competitors in the alcohol space also showing ads. Michelob Ultra could be one of the most talked about celebrity-backed ads with Jimmy Butler, Alex Morgan, Tony Romo and Serena Williams featured in a “Caddyshack” parody — a co-advertisement done with Netflix Inc NFLX . Actor Kevin Bacon will be in a Budweiser ad showcasing that people could be only six connections away from everyone. Actor Miles Teller will also be in an advertisement for Bud Light.

: The sports betting company owned by will feature former NFL player with a live field goal kick of 25 yards. The company’s first-ever Super Bowl ad will award those who bet on the game $10 million in prizes if Gronkowski makes the kick. PepsiCo PEP : While no longer the top-billing sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the company will highlight its beverages and snack foods. One ad that will likely have people talking is one of PopCorner featuring a reunion of “Breaking Bad” stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston . The company’s Doritos brand will have an ad with musicians Jack Harlow, Missy Elliott and Elton John . Pepsi will air two ads for its Pepsi Zero Sugar beverage featuring Ben Stiller and Steve Martin.

: The travel company will feature actress in a musical ad. General Motors GM and Netflix: Another ad that will likely be among the most talked about is a combo ad between auto giant General Motors and streaming leader Netflix. Featuring actor Will Ferrell, the ad highlights several Netflix top shows like “Bridgerton” and “Squid Game” and calls for electric vehicles to have their place in top shows.

Dexcom DXCM : Dexcom is back for Super Bowl LVII with another advertisement with Nick Jonas for the second year in a row to promote the company’s glucose monitoring devices.

: Dexcom is back for Super Bowl LVII with another advertisement with Nick Jonas for the second year in a row to promote the company’s glucose monitoring devices. Downy: Procter and Gamble PG owned laundry brand Downy will feature actor Danny McBride in an ad with the new nickname “Downy McBride.” The commercial marks the brands return to the Super Bowl after an 11-year absence.

owned laundry brand Downy will feature actor Danny McBride in an ad with the new nickname “Downy McBride.” The commercial marks the brands return to the Super Bowl after an 11-year absence. DraftKings DKNG : Sports betting company will use Kevin Hart in an ad that also features Tony Hawk, Emmitt Smith, Dr. Julius Erving, David Ortiz, Lisa Leslie, The Undertaker and Ludacris .

: Sports betting company will use in an ad that also features and . Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL : Google will be featured in an ad showcasing the Pixel phones and its photo editing capabilities. The ad will feature Amy Schumer, Doja Cat and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

: Google will be featured in an ad showcasing the Pixel phones and its photo editing capabilities. The ad will feature and Hellmann’s: Mayo company Hellmann’s, owned by Unilever UL , will feature actors Jon Hamm and Brie Larson for a clever play on words of mayo being great with a “ham and brie” sandwich.

Mayo company Hellmann’s, owned by , will feature actors and for a clever play on words of mayo being great with a “ham and brie” sandwich. Planters: Peanut brand Planters, owned by Hormel Foods Corp HRL , will air an ad featuring a “roast” of spokesman Mr. Peanut including Comedy Central roastmaster Jeff Ross and other comedians.

Peanut brand Planters, owned by , will air an ad featuring a “roast” of spokesman Mr. Peanut including Comedy Central roastmaster and other comedians. Pringles : Chip brand Pringles, owned by Kellogg Company K features Megan Trainor in ad ad about anyone being able to get their hand stuck in a Pringles can.

: Chip brand Pringles, owned by features in ad ad about anyone being able to get their hand stuck in a Pringles can. Uber Technologies UBER : The ride-share company will highlight its Uber One membership with Diddy , Montell Jordan , Kelis , Donna Lewis and Ylvis trying to make one hit for the company, a potential play on one-hit wonders. The ad is 60 seconds.

: The ride-share company will highlight its Uber One membership with , , , and trying to make one hit for the company, a potential play on one-hit wonders. The ad is 60 seconds. Workday Inc WDAY : Enterprise management company airs its first ever Super Bowl commercial and comes with the star power of Ozzy Osbourne , Paul Stanley , Billy Idol , Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr . The ad shows why office workers shouldn’t call each other “rock stars.”

: Enterprise management company airs its first ever Super Bowl commercial and comes with the star power of , , , and . The ad shows why office workers shouldn’t call each other “rock stars.” Paramount Global PARA PARAA : The Paramount+ streaming platform will have an ad featuring "Tulsa King" star Sylvester Stallone , who also has a new reality show slated to debut on the platform.

: The Paramount+ streaming platform will have an ad featuring "Tulsa King" star , who also has a new reality show slated to debut on the platform. Intuit Inc INTU : For the 10th consecutive year, Intuit will show off its TurboTax brand in a Super Bowl ad. The commercial features the song “Safety Dance” and highlights why people shouldn’t do taxes themselves.

: For the 10th consecutive year, Intuit will show off its TurboTax brand in a Super Bowl ad. The commercial features the song “Safety Dance” and highlights why people shouldn’t do taxes themselves. eTrade : The eTrade baby returns for the Super Bowl with an ad about getting fancy. eTrade is owned by Morgan Stanley MS and has featured some of the most memorable ads from the big game.

: The eTrade baby returns for the Super Bowl with an ad about getting fancy. eTrade is owned by and has featured some of the most memorable ads from the big game. Skechers SKX : Last year, footwear brand Skechers featured Willie Nelson in their Super Bowl commercial. The company turns to Snoop Dogg for their 12th straight Super Bowl commercial with a guest cameo by Snoop’s BFF Martha Stewart .

: Last year, footwear brand Skechers featured in their Super Bowl commercial. The company turns to for their 12th straight Super Bowl commercial with a guest cameo by Snoop’s BFF . Squarespace SQSP : Website-building service Squarespace features multiple Adam Driver characters in an ad called “The Singularity.”

: Website-building service Squarespace features multiple characters in an ad called “The Singularity.” Tubi: Fox will advertise its streaming platform Tubi with three 30-second spots that center on highlighting the company’s creative strategy. Tubi CMO Nicole Palapiano calls the company’s debut Super Bowl ads its “coming out party.”

Fox will advertise its streaming platform Tubi with three 30-second spots that center on highlighting the company’s creative strategy. Tubi CMO calls the company’s debut Super Bowl ads its “coming out party.” Avocados From Mexico: Known for its Super Bowl ads, Avocados From Mexico will feature actress Anna Faris as Eve in a biblical story spoof where it's an avocado that was eaten instead of an apple.

Known for its Super Bowl ads, Avocados From Mexico will feature actress as Eve in a biblical story spoof where it's an avocado that was eaten instead of an apple. Dunkin Donuts: The popular donut company, owned by Inspire Brands, will have its first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

The popular donut company, owned by Inspire Brands, will have its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. WeatherTech: Vehicle accessory company advertises in the Super Bowl for a tenth consecutive year.

Vehicle accessory company advertises in the Super Bowl for a tenth consecutive year. Remy Martin : The spirits company will feature Serena Williams in a 60-second Super Bowl ad.

: The spirits company will feature Serena Williams in a 60-second Super Bowl ad. Heineken: Advertising its 0% alcohol with a combo advertisement with a trailer for the new Ant-Man movie.

Advertising its 0% alcohol with a combo advertisement with a trailer for the new Ant-Man movie. M&Ms: Candy brand M&Ms discusses the controversy over the "spokescandies" in its commercial, which may show that it was all a PR move.

