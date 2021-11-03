The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cerus Climbs On Earnings, Horizon CFO To Retire, Teva Prices Upsized Sustainability-Linked Senior Note Offering

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Stocks In Focus

Horizon Announces Retirement Of CFO, Beat-and-raise Q3

Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) announced Paul Hoelscher, executive vice president, chief financial officer, will retire effective May 16, 2022, and continue as an advisor to the company through May 2023. Aaron Cox, who was named executive vice president, finance, will succeed Hoelscher.

Separately, the company reported 63% year-over-year increase in third-quarter sales to $1.037 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.75, up from $1.74 a year ago. The company also raised its full-year guidance.

Teva Prices Upsized Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA) announced that it successfully upsized and priced approximately $5 billion worth of its debut sustainability-linked senior notes. The principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $4 billion. Teva expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings for redemption of some of its debt, to fund the repayment of outstanding debt upon maturity, tender offer or earlier redemption, and to the extent of any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

The stock was down 0.99% at $10.01 in premarket trading.

Qiagen Announces Launch of Test to Differentiate Seasonal Respiratory Infections and COVID-19

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) announced the launch and CE-marking of the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory 4 Plex Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 test for the QIAstat-Dx system to quickly identify whether patients have common seasonal respiratory infections or SARS-CoV-2.Tyndromic test differentiates between influenza A and B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2, a critical test for upcoming flu seasons.

The stock was up 2.77% to $56.68 in premarket trading.

Earnings

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) said its third-quarter revenues climbed from $29.19 million in 2020 to $42.10 million in 2021. The net loss per share narrowed from 8 cents to 7 cents. The company raised its net product guidance for 2021.

The stock was up 13% to $7.56 in premarket trading.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL)'s third-quarter revenues climbed from $18.39 million in 2020 to $21.54 million in 2021. The net loss per share widened from 8 cents to 12 cents. Analysts had estimated a loss of 10 cents per share.

The stock was slipping 10.36% to $3.2 in premarket trading.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) reported third-quarter revenues of $328.4 million, with Cabozantinib franchise revenues at $263.1 million. Non-GAAP net income per share increased from 4 cents to 20 cents. Analysts, on average, estimated revenues of $354.02 million and EPS of 16 cents.

In premarket trading, the stock was retreating 6.76% to $20.40.

Offerings

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock. Each share of common stock will be sold with a warrant to purchase one share of common stock.

The stock was plunging 21.81% to 62.55 cents.

On The Radar

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) will present at the Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit additional efficacy results from a Phase 1b monotherapy trial of RPT193 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Earnings