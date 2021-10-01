Qiagen Secures DoD Contract To Boost Production Capacity For NeuMoDx
- Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) won a U.S. government contract to increase the production capacity for consumables used on its NeuMoDx 96 and 288 integrated PCR testing systems.
- Qiagen was awarded a $3.4 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), on behalf of and in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to expand production capacity for COVID-19 tests running on NeuMoDx instruments at its site in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
- By the end of March 2022, Qiagen plans to scale production to more than 16 million tests per year, up from the current level of about 10 million.
- This contract follows an announcement in August 2021 that DoD and HHS had awarded Qiagen a contract for approximately $600,000 to expand production capacity for chemical reagents.
- Price Action: QGEN stock is down 0.66% at $51.34 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
