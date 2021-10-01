 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Qiagen Secures DoD Contract To Boost Production Capacity For NeuMoDx
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:
Qiagen Secures DoD Contract To Boost Production Capacity For NeuMoDx
  • Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGENwon a U.S. government contract to increase the production capacity for consumables used on its NeuMoDx 96 and 288 integrated PCR testing systems.
  • Related Link: Qiagen's COVID-19 Antigen Test Gets FDA Emergency Use Approval
  • Qiagen was awarded a $3.4 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), on behalf of and in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to expand production capacity for COVID-19 tests running on NeuMoDx instruments at its site in Ann Arbor, Michigan. 
  • By the end of March 2022, Qiagen plans to scale production to more than 16 million tests per year, up from the current level of about 10 million.
  • This contract follows an announcement in August 2021 that DoD and HHS had awarded Qiagen a contract for approximately $600,000 to expand production capacity for chemical reagents. 
  • Price Action: QGEN stock is down 0.66% at $51.34 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QGEN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
Qiagen Inks Companion Diagnostic Development, Technology-Licensing Deal With OncXerna
Qiagen's COVID-19 Antigen Test Gets FDA Emergency Use Approval
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus DiagnosticsGovernment News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com