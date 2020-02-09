The Week Ahead In Biotech: SMID-Cap Earnings In The Spotlight

Biotech stocks recovered last week along with the broader markets, which bounced back from a China coronavirus-induced sell-off.

Big pharma earnings took the spotlight, with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) among the notable ones reporting in the week. Merck surprised the markets by announcing plans to spin-off its slow-growing Women's Health, Legacy Brands and Biosimilars business.

Here're the key biotech catalysts for the unfolding week.

Conferences

Bio CEO & Investor Conference: Feb. 10-11 in New York

16th Annual WORLDSymposium: Feb. 10-13 in Orlando, Florida

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks/Oncology Day: Feb. 13 in New York

ASCO 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium: Feb. 13-15 in San Francisco, California

Adcom Meeting

FDA's Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the modified risk tobacco product applications submitted by 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) for VLN King and VLN Menthol King combusted, filtered cigarettes. The company projects these tobacco products to be "very low nicotine content" cigarettes.

Clinical Readouts

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) will present at the 2020 WORLDSymposium updates for its investigational programs in Fabry disease and cystinosis as well as data from the first clinical use of its plato gene therapy platform. At an analyst and investor event scheduled for Monday, the company will present updates on Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy for cystinosis, and Phase 2 study of AVR-RD-01 in Fabry disease.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) will make poster presentation of interim data from the Phase 1/2 trial of its investigational gene therapy RGX-121 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday.

ASCO 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium Presentations

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL): Phase 1b data for cabozantinib and Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock's (OTC: RHHBY) Tecentriq in solid tumors (Thursday)

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS): Phase 1/2 data for ADXS-PSA and Merck's Keytruda from the KEYNOTE-046 study in castrate-resistant prostate cancer (Thursday)

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV): new Phase 2 data for onvansertib and zytiga in prostate cancer (Thursday)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS): updated Phase 1b/2 data for CPI-444 in solid tumors

Earnings

Monday

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) (before the market open)

(NYSE: AGN) (before the market open) Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) (after the close)

Tuesday

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the close) Wednesday

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: KALA) (before the market open) Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) (before the market open)

Thursday

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ALKS) (before the market open) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open) Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: ACOR) (before the market open) Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: BPMC) (before the market open) Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: EVLO) (before the market open) Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: GNCA) (before the market open) Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: INCY) (before the market open) Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) (before the market open)

(NYSE: ZTS) (before the market open) West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) (before the market open)

(NYSE: WST) (before the market open) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: KPTI) (before the market open) Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: IRWD) (before the market open) DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: DXCM) (after the close) Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: UROV) (after the close) Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) (after the close)

(NASDAQ: SWAV) (after the close) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) (after the close)

Friday

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) (before the market open)

(NASDAQ: IMGN) (before the market open) IPOs

Revolution Medicines, a biotech developing targeted cancer therapies using RAS pathway inhibitors, has filed to offer 10 million shares in an IPO, which is expected to be priced between $14 and $16. The company expects its shares to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "RVMD."

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB)