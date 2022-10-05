Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2022

by

Upgrades For Ford Motor Co F , Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ford Motor earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.87 and a 52-week-low of $10.61. Ford Motor closed at $12.36 at the end of the last trading period.

For Charles Schwab Corp SCHW , Erste Group upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Charles Schwab earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charles Schwab shows a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.22.

According to Erste Group, the prior rating for Walmart Inc WMT was changed from Hold to Buy. Walmart earned $1.77 in the second quarter, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $160.77 and a 52-week-low of $117.27. Walmart closed at $134.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Erste Group upgraded the previous rating for ConocoPhillips COP from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $3.91, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.08 and a 52-week-low of $72.02. At the end of the last trading period, ConocoPhillips closed at $115.62.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Church & Dwight Co showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Church & Dwight Co shows a 52-week-high of $105.28 and a 52-week-low of $71.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.35.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Avantor Inc AVTR was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Avantor had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.98 and a 52-week-low of $19.54. Avantor closed at $20.79 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Silicon Motion Technology Corp SIMO was changed from Neutral to Positive. For the second quarter, Silicon Motion Technology had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The current stock performance of Silicon Motion Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.65 and a 52-week-low of $64.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.20. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades OTR Global downgraded the previous rating for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP from Positive to Mixed. Check Point Software earned $1.64 in the second quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Check Point Software shows a 52-week-high of $149.62 and a 52-week-low of $110.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $118.19.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Penumbra Inc PEN was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Penumbra had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $287.53 and a 52-week-low of $114.86. Penumbra closed at $200.92 at the end of the last trading period.

For Janus Henderson Group PLC JHG , Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Janus Henderson Gr had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.11 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. Janus Henderson Gr closed at $21.89 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Poshmark Inc POSH from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Poshmark showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $17.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.61.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for SVB Financial Group SIVB from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, SVB Finl Gr showed an EPS of $5.60, compared to $9.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SVB Finl Gr shows a 52-week-high of $752.68 and a 52-week-low of $328.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $376.49.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Laredo Petroleum had an EPS of $7.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. The current stock performance of Laredo Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $120.86 and a 52-week-low of $52.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.56.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Sotera Health Co SHC from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Sotera Health showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sotera Health shows a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.04.

For Morgan Stanley MS , Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Morgan Stanley had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.73 and a 52-week-low of $72.05. At the end of the last trading period, Morgan Stanley closed at $83.97.

For Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN , Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Lumen Technologies earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lumen Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $13.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.04.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Goldman Sachs Group showed an EPS of $7.73, compared to $15.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $412.66 and a 52-week-low of $277.84. At the end of the last trading period, Goldman Sachs Group closed at $314.87. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc ABNB . The price target seems to have been set at $143.00 for Airbnb. For the second quarter, Airbnb had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $191.73 and a 52-week-low of $86.71. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $110.81.

With a Neutral rating, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance Corp HRZN . The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Horizon Tech Finance. Horizon Tech Finance earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.54 and a 52-week-low of $9.67. Horizon Tech Finance closed at $10.67 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Eyenovia Inc EYEN . The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Eyenovia. For the second quarter, Eyenovia had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Eyenovia shows a 52-week-high of $4.08 and a 52-week-low of $1.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.15.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Adeia Inc ADEA . The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Adeia. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.63 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. Adeia closed at $8.42 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Redwood Trust Inc RWT . The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Redwood Trust. For the second quarter, Redwood Trust had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The current stock performance of Redwood Trust shows a 52-week-high of $13.69 and a 52-week-low of $5.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.32. See all analyst ratings initiations.

