with a Neutral rating. The price target for European Wax Center is set to $22.00. For the second quarter, European Wax Center had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of European Wax Center shows a 52-week-high of $33.31 and a 52-week-low of $16.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.44. With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Bowlero Corp BOWL . The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Bowlero. The current stock performance of Bowlero shows a 52-week-high of $13.09 and a 52-week-low of $6.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.12. See all analyst ratings initiations.

