Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2022

For Foot Locker Inc FL, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.42 and a 52-week-low of $23.85. Foot Locker closed at $31.98 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Foot Locker Inc FL from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.42 and a 52-week-low of $23.85. At the end of the last trading period, Foot Locker closed at $31.98.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Vulcan Materials Co VMC from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Vulcan Materials showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $213.65 and a 52-week-low of $137.54. At the end of the last trading period, Vulcan Materials closed at $177.79.

For DaVita Inc DVA, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. DaVita earned $2.30 in the second quarter, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.81 and a 52-week-low of $74.97. At the end of the last trading period, DaVita closed at $89.64.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Horace Mann Educators Corp HMN was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Horace Mann Educators had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.95 and a 52-week-low of $32.60. At the end of the last trading period, Horace Mann Educators closed at $37.62.

For ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ZTO, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, ZTO Express (Cayman) showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.28 and a 52-week-low of $19.72. ZTO Express (Cayman) closed at $26.63 at the end of the last trading period.

For Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY, Tudor Pickering downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $3.16, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.04 and a 52-week-low of $29.15. Occidental Petroleum closed at $64.88 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for Palisade Bio Inc PALI was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Palisade Bio had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.10. The current stock performance of Palisade Bio shows a 52-week-high of $1.62 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.16.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for HP Inc HPQ from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, HP showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.47 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. HP closed at $35.23 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for America's Car-Mart Inc CRMT from Overweight to Equal-Weight. America's Car-Mart earned $2.00 in the first quarter, compared to $3.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of America's Car-Mart shows a 52-week-high of $127.05 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.38.

HSBC downgraded the previous rating for Krispy Kreme Inc DNUT from Buy to Hold. Krispy Kreme earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.98. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $12.50.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Banco De Chile BCH from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Banco De Chile had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $15.64. Banco De Chile closed at $18.54 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Banco Santander Chile BSAC was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Banco Santander Chile had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.77. Banco Santander Chile closed at $15.60 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Apartment Income REIT Corp AIRC from Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, Apartment Income REIT had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.82 and a 52-week-low of $39.06. At the end of the last trading period, Apartment Income REIT closed at $44.78.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for UDR Inc UDR was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. UDR earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.06 and a 52-week-low of $42.00. At the end of the last trading period, UDR closed at $49.41.

JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Green Brick Partners Inc GRBK from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Green Brick Partners earned $2.08 in the second quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.86 and a 52-week-low of $16.80. At the end of the last trading period, Green Brick Partners closed at $29.76.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Enviva Inc EVA from Outperform to Sector Perform. Enviva earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.06 and a 52-week-low of $55.07. Enviva closed at $75.79 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Gain Therapeutics Inc GANX was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Gain Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gain Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $6.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.82.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Biohaven Pharma Hldgs had an EPS of $3.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.62. The current stock performance of Biohaven Pharma Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $148.22 and a 52-week-low of $79.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $148.04.

For Provident Financial Services Inc PFS, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Provident Finl Services had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of Provident Finl Services shows a 52-week-high of $26.20 and a 52-week-low of $21.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.56.

Capital One initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $182.00. In the first quarter, Snowflake showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. Snowflake closed at $161.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc CCSI with a Neutral rating. The price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions is set to $65.00. The current stock performance of Consensus Cloud Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $62.77 and a 52-week-low of $37.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.33.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on CSG Systems International Inc CSGS. The price target seems to have been set at $73.00 for CSG Systems Intl. In the second quarter, CSG Systems Intl showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.58 and a 52-week-low of $54.00. At the end of the last trading period, CSG Systems Intl closed at $58.82.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Installed Building Products Inc IBP with a Hold rating. The price target for Installed Building Prods is set to $110.00. For the second quarter, Installed Building Prods had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. The current stock performance of Installed Building Prods shows a 52-week-high of $140.72 and a 52-week-low of $69.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.48.

With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild Corp BLD. The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for TopBuild. TopBuild earned $4.43 in the second quarter, compared to $2.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $280.83 and a 52-week-low of $150.72. TopBuild closed at $201.17 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microvast Holdings Inc MVST. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Microvast Holdings. Microvast Holdings earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Microvast Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $9.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.54.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc MCFT. The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for MasterCraft Boat Hldgs. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs earned $1.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $29.69 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.56.

