Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 10, 2022

Upgrades
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for V2X Inc VVX was changed from Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of V2X shows a 52-week-high of $33.69 and a 52-week-low of $29.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.81.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Linde PLC LIN from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Linde had an EPS of $3.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $352.18 and a 52-week-low of $265.12. At the end of the last trading period, Linde closed at $300.67.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for CF Industries Holdings Inc CF from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, CF Industries Holdings showed an EPS of $6.19, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.10. CF Industries Holdings closed at $102.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp ETRN from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Equitrans Midstream had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Equitrans Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $11.22 and a 52-week-low of $5.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.78.
- For Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO, Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. The current stock performance of Cazoo Gr shows a 52-week-high of $6.21 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.92.
Downgrades
- According to MoffettNathanson, the prior rating for Roku Inc ROKU was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Roku showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.00. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $78.10.
- For Amyris Inc AMRS, Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Amyris showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.37 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. Amyris closed at $2.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Berkeley Lights Inc BLI from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Berkeley Lights showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Berkeley Lights shows a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.97.
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Okta Inc OKTA was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Okta had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Okta shows a 52-week-high of $226.49 and a 52-week-low of $77.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.43.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Cerence Inc CRNC was changed from Buy to Hold. Cerence earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.90 and a 52-week-low of $22.68. At the end of the last trading period, Cerence closed at $23.34.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Quotient Technology Inc QUOT from Buy to Hold. Quotient Technology earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.92 and a 52-week-low of $2.58. At the end of the last trading period, Quotient Technology closed at $2.73.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Energizer Holdings Inc ENR was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Energizer Holdings earned $0.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.62 and a 52-week-low of $25.18. Energizer Holdings closed at $30.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Vertex Energy Inc VTNR from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Vertex Energy had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex Energy closed at $7.80.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI was changed from Outperform to Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.12 and a 52-week-low of $2.33. BigBear.ai Hldgs closed at $2.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- For The RealReal Inc REAL, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. For the second quarter, The RealReal had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The current stock performance of The RealReal shows a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.05.
- For ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, ChemoCentryx showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.94 and a 52-week-low of $14.95. ChemoCentryx closed at $50.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Workhorse Group Inc WKHS from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Workhorse Gr showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.11. Workhorse Gr closed at $3.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Allogene Therapeutics Inc ALLO, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Allogene Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of Allogene Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $16.07 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.03.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd ARGO from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Argo Gr Intl Hldgs had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The current stock performance of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $60.29 and a 52-week-low of $25.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.51.
- For Allbirds Inc BIRD, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of Allbirds shows a 52-week-high of $16.78 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.58.
- For Rackspace Technology Inc RXT, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Rackspace Tech had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.63. Rackspace Tech closed at $6.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO, DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Take-Two Interactive had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.25 and a 52-week-low of $101.85. At the end of the last trading period, Take-Two Interactive closed at $120.76.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Boxed Inc BOXD was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.63 and a 52-week-low of $1.27. At the end of the last trading period, Boxed closed at $1.95.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for WM Technology Inc MAPS from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, WM Tech had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. WM Tech closed at $3.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Micron Technology Inc MU from Strong Buy to Outperform. Micron Technology earned $2.59 in the third quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $51.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.15.
- For Moody's Corporation MCO, Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Moody's showed an EPS of $2.22, compared to $3.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $392.53 and a 52-week-low of $251.01. At the end of the last trading period, Moody's closed at $310.52.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for UWM Holdings Corp UWMC from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, UWM Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.20 and a 52-week-low of $3.14. At the end of the last trading period, UWM Hldgs closed at $4.05.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for TaskUs Inc TASK from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, TaskUs had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.92 and a 52-week-low of $14.38. TaskUs closed at $17.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for PAR Technology Corp PAR was changed from Buy to Hold. PAR Technology earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.97 and a 52-week-low of $28.87. PAR Technology closed at $40.19 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Lake Street initiated coverage on Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN with a Buy rating. The price target for Blue Apron Hldgs is set to $9.00. In the second quarter, Blue Apron Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Blue Apron Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $9.21 and a 52-week-low of $2.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.07.
- With an Outperform rating, Macquarie initiated coverage on Coupang Inc CPNG. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Coupang. The current stock performance of Coupang shows a 52-week-high of $29.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.98.
