Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2022

Upgrades

Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Novo Nordisk A/S NVO from Neutral to Buy. Novo Nordisk earned $0.94 in the first quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.16 and a 52-week-low of $78.71. At the end of the last trading period, Novo Nordisk closed at $107.74.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Linde PLC LIN was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, Linde showed an EPS of $2.93, compared to $2.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Linde shows a 52-week-high of $352.18 and a 52-week-low of $267.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $329.63.

For DISH Network Corp DISH, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. DISH Network earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.31 and a 52-week-low of $17.04. DISH Network closed at $22.30 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Magellan Midstream earned $1.10 in the first quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.85 and a 52-week-low of $43.58. Magellan Midstream closed at $50.94 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Grab Holdings Inc GRAB was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. The current stock performance of Grab Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.41.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for NuStar Energy LP NS was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, NuStar Energy showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NuStar Energy shows a 52-week-high of $20.73 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.03.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Mercury Systems Inc MRCY from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Mercury Systems showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.28 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. Mercury Systems closed at $57.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Nurix Therapeutics Inc NRIX from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Nurix Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nurix Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $37.42 and a 52-week-low of $7.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.02.

Downgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for NorthWestern Corp NWE was changed from Neutral to Underperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.62 and a 52-week-low of $53.66. NorthWestern closed at $62.72 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for JBG SMITH Properties JBGS from Outperform to Market Perform. JBG SMITH Properties earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.98 and a 52-week-low of $23.54. JBG SMITH Properties closed at $26.22 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Vornado Realty Trust VNO from Outperform to Market Perform. Vornado Realty earned $0.79 in the first quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.91 and a 52-week-low of $32.48. At the end of the last trading period, Vornado Realty closed at $35.54.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Kilroy Realty Corp KRC from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Kilroy Realty showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.06 and a 52-week-low of $56.94. Kilroy Realty closed at $61.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For Essex Property Trust Inc ESS, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Essex Property Trust earned $3.37 in the first quarter, compared to $3.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $363.36 and a 52-week-low of $275.33. At the end of the last trading period, Essex Property Trust closed at $288.69.

For Sunoco LP SUN, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Sunoco had an EPS of $2.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.61. At the end of the last trading period, Sunoco closed at $41.70.

For Points.com Inc PCOM, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. Points.com earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.92 and a 52-week-low of $13.98. Points.com closed at $24.67 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Steel Dynamics Inc STLD was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Steel Dynamics showed an EPS of $6.02, compared to $2.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Steel Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $100.37 and a 52-week-low of $50.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.79.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, American Eagle Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Eagle Outfitters shows a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $11.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.09.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Cheniere Energy Partners LP CQP from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Cheniere Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cheniere Energy Partners shows a 52-week-high of $61.91 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.22.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for PubMatic Inc PUBM from Buy to Hold. PubMatic earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PubMatic shows a 52-week-high of $44.19 and a 52-week-low of $17.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.88.

For NetScout Systems Inc NTCT, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. NetScout Systems earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NetScout Systems shows a 52-week-high of $37.68 and a 52-week-low of $26.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.65.

Initiations

For Verizon Communications Inc VZ, LightShed Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the first quarter, Verizon Communications had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.61 and a 52-week-low of $45.55. Verizon Communications closed at $51.40 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bausch & Lomb Corp BLCO. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Bausch & Lomb. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. Bausch & Lomb closed at $17.69 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Hyperfine Inc HYPR. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Hyperfine. Hyperfine earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $4.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. At the end of the last trading period, Hyperfine closed at $2.73.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on PepGen Inc PEPG. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for PepGen. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.82. At the end of the last trading period, PepGen closed at $10.88.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on PepGen Inc PEPG. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for PepGen. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.82. At the end of the last trading period, PepGen closed at $10.88.

Wedbush initiated coverage on PepGen Inc PEPG with an Outperform rating. The price target for PepGen is set to $17.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.82. PepGen closed at $10.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bausch & Lomb Corp BLCO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bausch & Lomb is set to $22.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. Bausch & Lomb closed at $17.69 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bausch & Lomb Corp BLCO. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Bausch & Lomb. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. At the end of the last trading period, Bausch & Lomb closed at $17.69.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bausch & Lomb Corp BLCO with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bausch & Lomb is set to $23.00. The current stock performance of Bausch & Lomb shows a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.69.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on PepGen Inc PEPG. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for PepGen. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.82. PepGen closed at $10.88 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams Co SHW. The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for Sherwin-Williams. In the first quarter, Sherwin-Williams showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $2.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $354.15 and a 52-week-low of $233.32. Sherwin-Williams closed at $276.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PPG Industries Inc PPG with an Underperform rating. The price target for PPG Indus is set to $115.00. PPG Indus earned $1.37 in the first quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.97 and a 52-week-low of $111.32. PPG Indus closed at $130.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on FMC Corp FMC with an Underperform rating. The price target for FMC is set to $109.00. FMC earned $1.88 in the first quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.99 and a 52-week-low of $87.27. At the end of the last trading period, FMC closed at $126.01.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical Co EMN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Eastman Chemical is set to $130.00. For the first quarter, Eastman Chemical had an EPS of $2.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.47 and a 52-week-low of $98.24. Eastman Chemical closed at $109.63 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Linde PLC LIN. The price target seems to have been set at $380.00 for Linde. For the first quarter, Linde had an EPS of $2.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.49. The current stock performance of Linde shows a 52-week-high of $352.18 and a 52-week-low of $267.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $329.63.

