Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2022

Upgrades

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Molecular Partners AG MOLN from Underperform to Neutral. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.92. Molecular Partners closed at $6.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc SBRA from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Sabra Health Care REIT had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.44. At the end of the last trading period, Sabra Health Care REIT closed at $13.37.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Magellan Midstream showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.85 and a 52-week-low of $43.58. At the end of the last trading period, Magellan Midstream closed at $48.83.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Diamondback Energy Inc FANG from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Diamondback Energy had an EPS of $5.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.30. The current stock performance of Diamondback Energy shows a 52-week-high of $147.99 and a 52-week-low of $65.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.78.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for CME Group Inc CME was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, CME Group had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The current stock performance of CME Group shows a 52-week-high of $256.94 and a 52-week-low of $185.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $191.67.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Univar Solutions Inc UNVR was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Univar Solns earned $1.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Univar Solns shows a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $21.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.74.

For Kilroy Realty Corp KRC, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Kilroy Realty earned $1.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.06 and a 52-week-low of $56.94. At the end of the last trading period, Kilroy Realty closed at $59.40.

Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Air Products & Chemicals Inc APD from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $316.39 and a 52-week-low of $216.24. At the end of the last trading period, Air Products & Chemicals closed at $236.82.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Equitable Holdings Inc EQH from Neutral to Overweight. Equitable Holdings earned $1.53 in the first quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.13 and a 52-week-low of $25.73. At the end of the last trading period, Equitable Holdings closed at $28.44.

Downgrades

For Fisker Inc FSR, Tudor Pickering downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Fisker had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. Fisker closed at $9.61 at the end of the last trading period.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Covetrus Inc CVET was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Covetrus showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.02 and a 52-week-low of $13.39. Covetrus closed at $19.66 at the end of the last trading period.

For Best Buy Co Inc BBY, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Best Buy Co showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $2.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Best Buy Co shows a 52-week-high of $141.97 and a 52-week-low of $69.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.47.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc EPRT from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Essential Props Realty showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Essential Props Realty shows a 52-week-high of $32.92 and a 52-week-low of $21.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.15.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Devon Energy Corp DVN was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Devon Energy earned $1.88 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Devon Energy shows a 52-week-high of $73.18 and a 52-week-low of $24.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.39.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for ASGN Inc ASGN was changed from Neutral to Underperform. ASGN earned $1.57 in the first quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $131.89 and a 52-week-low of $91.61. At the end of the last trading period, ASGN closed at $100.48.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc VRCA from Outperform to Sector Perform. Verrica Pharmaceuticals earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.79 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. At the end of the last trading period, Verrica Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.56.

For 2U Inc TWOU, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. 2U earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.12. 2U closed at $10.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics Inc PLRX with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pliant Therapeutics is set to $28.00. In the first quarter, Pliant Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.96. Pliant Therapeutics closed at $4.93 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Generac Holdings Inc GNRC. The price target seems to have been set at $370.00 for Generac Hldgs. Generac Hldgs earned $2.09 in the first quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $524.31 and a 52-week-low of $197.94. At the end of the last trading period, Generac Hldgs closed at $215.63.

With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on POET Technologies Inc POET. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for POET Technologies. The current stock performance of POET Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.67.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Wallbox NV WBX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wallbox is set to $14.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.30. Wallbox closed at $9.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Allegro Microsystems Inc ALGM. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Allegro Microsystems. For the fourth quarter, Allegro Microsystems had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $21.91. At the end of the last trading period, Allegro Microsystems closed at $23.73.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Murphy USA Inc MUSA. The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Murphy USA. Murphy USA earned $6.08 in the first quarter, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Murphy USA shows a 52-week-high of $262.58 and a 52-week-low of $126.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $242.95.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on ARKO Corp ARKO. The price target seems to have been set at $7.75 for ARKO. For the first quarter, ARKO had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.40 and a 52-week-low of $7.32. At the end of the last trading period, ARKO closed at $8.52.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pharvaris NV PHVS. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Pharvaris. Pharvaris earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.14. At the end of the last trading period, Pharvaris closed at $17.00.

With a Neutral rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Blend Labs Inc BLND. The price target seems to have been set at $4.20 for Blend Labs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $2.72. Blend Labs closed at $3.23 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amyris Inc AMRS. The price target seems to have been set at $2.50 for Amyris. In the first quarter, Amyris showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amyris shows a 52-week-high of $17.42 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.18.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on ALLETE Inc ALE with a Neutral rating. The price target for ALLETE is set to $63.00. For the first quarter, ALLETE had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.10 and a 52-week-low of $56.84. ALLETE closed at $61.53 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc AMLX. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Amylyx Pharma. Amylyx Pharma earned $0.93 in the first quarter, compared to $2.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amylyx Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $33.41 and a 52-week-low of $6.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.45.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Casey's General Stores Inc CASY with an Overweight rating. The price target for Casey's General Stores is set to $240.00. Casey's General Stores earned $1.71 in the third quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Casey's General Stores shows a 52-week-high of $223.11 and a 52-week-low of $170.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $201.30.

With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies Co SQZ. The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for SQZ Biotechnologies. In the first quarter, SQZ Biotechnologies showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SQZ Biotechnologies shows a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.35.

With a Buy rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc PRCH. The price target seems to have been set at $11.50 for Porch Group. Porch Group earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.27. Porch Group closed at $3.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Compass Point initiated coverage on SmartRent Inc SMRT with a Buy rating. The price target for SmartRent is set to $8.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.14 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. At the end of the last trading period, SmartRent closed at $5.42.

With a Neutral rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Doma Holdings Inc DOMA. The price target seems to have been set at $2.00 for Doma Holdings. The current stock performance of Doma Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $9.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.77.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cazoo Gr is set to $2.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. At the end of the last trading period, Cazoo Gr closed at $1.39.

