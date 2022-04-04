Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 4, 2022

Upgrades

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Welltower Inc WELL was changed from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Welltower showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.47 and a 52-week-low of $70.74. At the end of the last trading period, Welltower closed at $97.82.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for SunPower Corp SPWR was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, SunPower showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. SunPower closed at $21.41 at the end of the last trading period.

For Leslies Inc LESL, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Leslies had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Leslies shows a 52-week-high of $31.55 and a 52-week-low of $18.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.15.

For Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.58 and a 52-week-low of $37.67. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $42.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For NIO Inc NIO, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. NIO earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NIO shows a 52-week-high of $55.13 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.93.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for DCP Midstream LP DCP from In-Line to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, DCP Midstream showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.71 and a 52-week-low of $21.32. At the end of the last trading period, DCP Midstream closed at $33.16.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA from Neutral to Overweight. Zebra Technologies earned $4.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zebra Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $615.00 and a 52-week-low of $375.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $413.73.

Downgrades

Chardan Capital downgraded the previous rating for Kaleido Biosciences Inc KLDO from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Kaleido Biosciences had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current stock performance of Kaleido Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $9.47 and a 52-week-low of $1.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.70.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Gold Fields Ltd GFI from Overweight to Neutral. NoneThe current stock performance of Gold Fields shows a 52-week-high of $17.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.12.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Sportradar Group AG SRAD from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.22 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Sportradar Gr closed at $16.65 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for PPL Corp PPL was changed from Buy to Hold. PPL earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PPL shows a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.02.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Quest Diagnostics had an EPS of $3.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.16 and a 52-week-low of $125.69. Quest Diagnostics closed at $136.33 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Avantor Inc AVTR was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Avantor had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.37 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Avantor closed at $34.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Crocs Inc CROX from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Crocs showed an EPS of $2.15, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crocs shows a 52-week-high of $183.88 and a 52-week-low of $66.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.73.

For WD-40 Co WDFC, DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, WD-40 showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $321.41 and a 52-week-low of $182.11. WD-40 closed at $185.01 at the end of the last trading period.

For Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP, TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Brookfield Renewable had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.30 and a 52-week-low of $30.93. Brookfield Renewable closed at $40.97 at the end of the last trading period.

For Duck Creek Technologies Inc DCT, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Duck Creek Technologies showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $18.60. Duck Creek Technologies closed at $19.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Silverback Therapeutics Inc SBTX was changed from Buy to Neutral. Silverback Therapeutics earned $0.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.55 and a 52-week-low of $3.06. Silverback Therapeutics closed at $3.21 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for LHC Group Inc LHCG from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, LHC Group showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $223.63 and a 52-week-low of $108.42. At the end of the last trading period, LHC Group closed at $168.13.

For Hologic Inc HOLX, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Hologic earned $2.17 in the first quarter, compared to $2.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.04 and a 52-week-low of $60.10. At the end of the last trading period, Hologic closed at $76.93.

For Hercules Capital Inc HTGC, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Hercules Capital earned $0.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.61 and a 52-week-low of $15.91. Hercules Capital closed at $18.57 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Baxter International Inc BAX was changed from Neutral to Sell. Baxter Intl earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.70 and a 52-week-low of $73.12. At the end of the last trading period, Baxter Intl closed at $78.58.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Enterprise Prods Partners had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Enterprise Prods Partners shows a 52-week-high of $26.18 and a 52-week-low of $20.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.86.

William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Blend Labs Inc BLND from Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.45. Blend Labs closed at $4.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments Inc FOUR. The price target seems to have been set at $97.00 for Shift4 Payments. In the fourth quarter, Shift4 Payments showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.11 and a 52-week-low of $38.88. Shift4 Payments closed at $63.54 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc GRCL with a Buy rating. The price target for Gracell Biotechnologies is set to $18.00. For the fourth quarter, Gracell Biotechnologies had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.74 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Gracell Biotechnologies closed at $2.24 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Patrick Industries Inc PATK. The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Patrick Industries. For the fourth quarter, Patrick Industries had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.83 and a 52-week-low of $59.53. At the end of the last trading period, Patrick Industries closed at $61.21.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare Inc ALHC. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Alignment Healthcare. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.59 and a 52-week-low of $6.14. At the end of the last trading period, Alignment Healthcare closed at $11.72.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc MQ with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Marqeta is set to $15.00. For the fourth quarter, Marqeta had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Marqeta shows a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.10.

Needham initiated coverage on Fast Radius Inc FSRD with a Buy rating. The price target for Fast Radius is set to $4.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.34. At the end of the last trading period, Fast Radius closed at $1.38.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc DOCN. The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for DigitalOcean Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.40 and a 52-week-low of $35.35. At the end of the last trading period, DigitalOcean Holdings closed at $59.57.

