Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2022

Upgrades

For iRobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT), Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, iRobot showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of iRobot shows a 52-week-high of $125.38 and a 52-week-low of $53.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.16.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for MYT Netherlands Parent BV (NYSE:MYTE) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, MYT Netherlands Parent had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.71 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. MYT Netherlands Parent closed at $10.86 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Reata Pharmaceuticals earned $1.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $22.71. At the end of the last trading period, Reata Pharmaceuticals closed at $37.09.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.13 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. At the end of the last trading period, Arcos Dorados Holdings closed at $7.82.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ping Identity Holding had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Ping Identity Holding shows a 52-week-high of $30.25 and a 52-week-low of $17.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.11.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (NYSE:BVN) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Buenaventura Mining Co showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.44 and a 52-week-low of $6.11. Buenaventura Mining Co closed at $10.41 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Werner Enterprises had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.76 and a 52-week-low of $41.44. Werner Enterprises closed at $42.14 at the end of the last trading period.

For British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.23 and a 52-week-low of $33.62. At the end of the last trading period, British American Tobacco closed at $42.15.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Schnitzer Steel Indus earned $1.58 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.34 and a 52-week-low of $35.34. At the end of the last trading period, Schnitzer Steel Indus closed at $48.89.

For Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Johnson Controls Intl earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.77 and a 52-week-low of $58.15. Johnson Controls Intl closed at $64.76 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Liberty Global had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.58 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. Liberty Global closed at $25.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Southern Copper had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.29 and a 52-week-low of $54.92. Southern Copper closed at $77.57 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Vale had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.16. At the end of the last trading period, Vale closed at $19.93.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.72.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) from Buy to Hold. Post Holdings earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.31 and a 52-week-low of $65.76. At the end of the last trading period, Post Holdings closed at $65.77.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Traeger had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.59 and a 52-week-low of $8.18. At the end of the last trading period, Traeger closed at $8.80.

Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the previous rating for PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, PaySign showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.69 and a 52-week-low of $1.37. At the end of the last trading period, PaySign closed at $2.14.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, NetApp had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current stock performance of NetApp shows a 52-week-high of $96.82 and a 52-week-low of $67.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.22.

TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $3.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.89 and a 52-week-low of $62.81. At the end of the last trading period, EOG Resources closed at $123.55.

For Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Leidos Holdings earned $1.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Leidos Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $109.39 and a 52-week-low of $81.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.83.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of $2.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Alcoa shows a 52-week-high of $95.79 and a 52-week-low of $27.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.22.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.08 and a 52-week-low of $113.40. At the end of the last trading period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $126.13.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Traeger had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Traeger shows a 52-week-high of $32.59 and a 52-week-low of $8.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.80.

Initiations

With a Market Outperform rating, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Mirion Technologies. The current stock performance of Mirion Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $11.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.24.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NanoString Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $81.89 and a 52-week-low of $26.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.38.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) with a Buy rating. The price target for HCW Biologics is set to $4.00. For the third quarter, HCW Biologics had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $1.89. At the end of the last trading period, HCW Biologics closed at $2.28.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Longeveron. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.84. Longeveron closed at $6.52 at the end of the last trading period.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:AMPE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals is set to $4.50. For the third quarter, Ampio Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.39. At the end of the last trading period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals closed at $0.43.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (NASDAQ:AY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Atlantica Sustainable is set to $40.00. In the fourth quarter, Atlantica Sustainable showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.32 and a 52-week-low of $30.20. At the end of the last trading period, Atlantica Sustainable closed at $33.86.

China Renaissance initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Li Auto is set to $37.20. For the fourth quarter, Li Auto had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Li Auto shows a 52-week-high of $37.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.28.

With a Buy rating, China Renaissance initiated coverage on XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV). The price target seems to have been set at $55.60 for XPeng. For the third quarter, XPeng had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.45 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. At the end of the last trading period, XPeng closed at $29.08.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Ciena. Ciena earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ciena shows a 52-week-high of $78.28 and a 52-week-low of $49.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.85.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Infinera is set to $12.00. Infinera earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Infinera shows a 52-week-high of $10.89 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.22.

