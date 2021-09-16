Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2021
Upgrades
- For Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Signet Jewelers earned $3.57 in the second quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Signet Jewelers shows a 52-week-high of $88.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.43.
- For American Express Co (NYSE:AXP), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, American Express had an EPS of $2.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of American Express shows a 52-week-high of $179.67 and a 52-week-low of $89.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $161.34.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Dana showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dana shows a 52-week-high of $28.44 and a 52-week-low of $11.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.61.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) from Neutral to Buy. Avis Budget Gr earned $5.90 in the second quarter, compared to $5.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.16 and a 52-week-low of $25.54. At the end of the last trading period, Avis Budget Gr closed at $90.00.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, DoorDash earned $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $256.09 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. DoorDash closed at $209.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Neutral to Outperform. Cisco Systems earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.27 and a 52-week-low of $35.28. Cisco Systems closed at $57.56 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Genmab showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $7.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Genmab shows a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $30.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.86.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) from Buy to Hold. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.89 and a 52-week-low of $51.98. Unilever closed at $54.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Lear showed an EPS of $2.45, compared to $4.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lear shows a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $103.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $160.61.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Lordstown Motors had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Lordstown Motors shows a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.84.
- For Visteon Corp (NASDAQ:VC), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Visteon showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Visteon shows a 52-week-high of $147.55 and a 52-week-low of $64.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.28.
- For Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Melco Resorts and Enter had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Melco Resorts and Enter shows a 52-week-high of $23.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.30.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Las Vegas Sands showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.77 and a 52-week-low of $36.15. At the end of the last trading period, Las Vegas Sands closed at $38.05.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Wynn Resorts showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $6.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.88 and a 52-week-low of $67.70. At the end of the last trading period, Wynn Resorts closed at $86.44.
- For Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $99.86. At the end of the last trading period, Beyond Meat closed at $110.81.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for LeMaitre Vascular. For the second quarter, LeMaitre Vascular had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $31.21. At the end of the last trading period, LeMaitre Vascular closed at $57.48.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celsius Holdings is set to $115.00. For the second quarter, Celsius Holdings had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Celsius Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $93.49 and a 52-week-low of $18.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.90.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN). The price target seems to have been set at $350.00 for Penumbra. For the second quarter, Penumbra had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Penumbra shows a 52-week-high of $314.22 and a 52-week-low of $163.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $288.88.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EZCORP is set to $12.00. For the third quarter, EZCORP had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.34. At the end of the last trading period, EZCORP closed at $6.75.
- With a Sector Perform rating, National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.99 and a 52-week-low of $115.39. At the end of the last trading period, 10x Genomics closed at $156.15.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Humacyte is set to $17.00. Humacyte closed at $13.97 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.