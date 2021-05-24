Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2021
Upgrades
- Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG) from Neutral to Buy. Public Service Enterprise earned $1.28 in the first quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.30 and a 52-week-low of $46.70. At the end of the last trading period, Public Service Enterprise closed at $63.02.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, MorphoSys showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $6.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MorphoSys shows a 52-week-high of $35.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.59.
- HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Nutrien earned $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.37 and a 52-week-low of $30.56. At the end of the last trading period, Nutrien closed at $59.96.
- For Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr's EPS was $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.04 and a 52-week-low of $20.94. Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $24.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Ollie's Bargain Outlet earned $0.97 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.52 and a 52-week-low of $75.75. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $76.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) was changed from Underperform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Beyond Meat showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Beyond Meat shows a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $99.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.59.
Downgrades
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. Cimarex Energy earned $1.98 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cimarex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.19.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Melco Resorts and Enter had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of Melco Resorts and Enter shows a 52-week-high of $23.65 and a 52-week-low of $14.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.34.
- According to HSBC, the prior rating for The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.23 and a 52-week-low of $11.41. At the end of the last trading period, Mosaic closed at $35.46.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Dollar General had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.25 and a 52-week-low of $173.50. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar General closed at $205.04.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Proofpoint had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.25 and a 52-week-low of $91.60. At the end of the last trading period, Proofpoint closed at $171.16.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Campbell Soup showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.08 and a 52-week-low of $44.53. Campbell Soup closed at $48.87 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- UBS initiated coverage on FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI) with a Buy rating. The price target for FTC Solar is set to $13.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. At the end of the last trading period, FTC Solar closed at $8.62.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Privia Health Group is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of Privia Health Group shows a 52-week-high of $39.58 and a 52-week-low of $27.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.81.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Endeavor Group Holdings. For the first quarter, Endeavor Group Holdings had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.20 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. Endeavor Group Holdings closed at $29.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs is set to $14.00. The current stock performance of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $12.18 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.76.
- Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Protagonist Therapeutics is set to $42.00. In the first quarter, Protagonist Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.12 and a 52-week-low of $14.16. At the end of the last trading period, Protagonist Therapeutics closed at $34.28.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs. The current stock performance of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $12.18 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.76.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Endeavor Group Holdings is set to $40.00. In the first quarter, Endeavor Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Endeavor Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $33.20 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.97.
- With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Jamf Holding. In the first quarter, Jamf Holding showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.87 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. At the end of the last trading period, Jamf Holding closed at $30.38.
- UBS initiated coverage on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Endeavor Group Holdings is set to $33.00. For the first quarter, Endeavor Group Holdings had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.20 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. At the end of the last trading period, Endeavor Group Holdings closed at $29.97.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs is set to $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.18 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. At the end of the last trading period, Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs closed at $11.76.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVAH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs is set to $13.50. The current stock performance of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $12.18 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.76.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Endeavor Group Holdings. In the first quarter, Endeavor Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Endeavor Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $33.20 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.97.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FTCI). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for FTC Solar. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.79. FTC Solar closed at $8.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). The price target seems to have been set at $306.00 for Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global earned $3.05 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Coinbase Global shows a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $208.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $224.35.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA). The price target seems to have been set at $236.00 for Reata Pharmaceuticals. For the first quarter, Reata Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.47. The current stock performance of Reata Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $186.82 and a 52-week-low of $76.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.98.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:EDR). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Endeavor Group Holdings. In the first quarter, Endeavor Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.20 and a 52-week-low of $23.25. Endeavor Group Holdings closed at $29.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Stem Inc (NYSE:STEM). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Stem. For the first quarter, Stem had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.18 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. Stem closed at $22.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). The price target seems to have been set at $590.00 for Tesla. In the first quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $900.40 and a 52-week-low of $157.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $580.88.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Omnicell is set to $165.00. In the first quarter, Omnicell showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Omnicell shows a 52-week-high of $146.99 and a 52-week-low of $62.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.79.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GTBP). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for GT Biopharma. In the first quarter, GT Biopharma earned $1.83. The current stock performance of GT Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $17.48 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.36.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Vaccitech PLC (NASDAQ:VACC). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Vaccitech. The current stock performance of Vaccitech shows a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.58.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts Inc (NASDAQ:TMCI). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Treace Medical Concepts. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.47 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. At the end of the last trading period, Treace Medical Concepts closed at $28.77.
