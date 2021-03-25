 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 10:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Sidoti & Co., the prior rating for QAD Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, QAD had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.11 and a 52-week-low of $34.06. QAD closed at $59.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) was changed from Hold to Buy. Carlisle Companies earned $1.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carlisle Companies shows a 52-week-high of $161.54 and a 52-week-low of $97.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.88.
  • For Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Vail Resorts earned $3.62 in the second quarter, compared to $5.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vail Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $333.95 and a 52-week-low of $129.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $278.07.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for PetroChina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, PetroChina Co earned $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.20 and a 52-week-low of $27.68. PetroChina Co closed at $36.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Clearway Energy had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Clearway Energy shows a 52-week-high of $37.23 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.91.
  • For iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, iHeartMedia had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of iHeartMedia shows a 52-week-high of $19.10 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.05.
  • According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Intel showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.44 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. At the end of the last trading period, Intel closed at $62.04.
  • For Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Cactus showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cactus shows a 52-week-high of $39.07 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.25.
  • According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.23 and a 52-week-low of $41.70. Advanced Micro Devices closed at $76.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. First Industrial Realty earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.28 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. At the end of the last trading period, First Industrial Realty closed at $45.70.
  • For Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Cisco Systems shows a 52-week-high of $50.68 and a 52-week-low of $35.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.65.
  • For Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. At the end of the last trading period, Maxar Technologies closed at $33.69.
  • For International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances shows a 52-week-high of $143.09 and a 52-week-low of $95.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.49.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AllianceBernstein Holding had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.99. At the end of the last trading period, AllianceBernstein Holding closed at $40.02.
  • For ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC), MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The current stock performance of ViacomCBS shows a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.10.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, eHealth showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $4.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $151.66 and a 52-week-low of $47.84. eHealth closed at $67.10 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Viracta Therapeutics is set to $45.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. Viracta Therapeutics closed at $8.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) with a Buy rating. The price target for SelectQuote is set to $36.00. In the second quarter, SelectQuote earned $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.55 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. At the end of the last trading period, SelectQuote closed at $26.75.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for New Residential Inv. New Residential Inv earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.91. New Residential Inv closed at $10.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is set to $23.00. For the fourth quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.39 and a 52-week-low of $10.79. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $17.37.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vor Biopharma is set to $60.00. The current stock performance of Vor Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $63.62 and a 52-week-low of $25.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.70.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Curis is set to $19.00. For the fourth quarter, Curis had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Curis shows a 52-week-high of $13.44 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.31.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Hercules Cap. In the fourth quarter, Hercules Cap showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hercules Cap shows a 52-week-high of $16.64 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.62.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ameresco is set to $51.00. Ameresco earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $14.78. At the end of the last trading period, Ameresco closed at $40.62.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Affirm Holdings. In the second quarter, Affirm Holdings showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.90 and a 52-week-low of $70.05. Affirm Holdings closed at $72.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for ChargePoint Holdings. In the fourth quarter, ChargePoint Holdings earned $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. At the end of the last trading period, ChargePoint Holdings closed at $20.69.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Babcock & Wilcox. Babcock & Wilcox earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Babcock & Wilcox shows a 52-week-high of $8.24 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.45.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rocky Brands is set to $60.00. In the fourth quarter, Rocky Brands showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.96 and a 52-week-low of $16.10. Rocky Brands closed at $43.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK), MKM Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Playtika Holding earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. Playtika Holding closed at $25.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Marker Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.32. At the end of the last trading period, Marker Therapeutics closed at $2.33.
  • With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ:LUNG). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Pulmonx. In the fourth quarter, Pulmonx earned $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.48 and a 52-week-low of $37.64. At the end of the last trading period, Pulmonx closed at $51.26.
  • For Vinci SA (OTC:VCISY), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.88 and a 52-week-low of $16.70. At the end of the last trading period, Vinci closed at $25.91.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AB + AFRM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Affirm To Launch First Debit Card With 'Buy Now, Pay Later'
Swedish Bank Klarna Might Go Public By Direct Listing Like Spotify: Reuters
How SPACs Are Like Venture Capital For Public Markets: Loup
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GMBLMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On30.0
BWLake StreetInitiates Coverage On12.0
QADASidoti & Co.Upgrades77.0
VIRXEvercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage On45.0
ALCJefferiesMaintains85.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com