Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Sidoti & Co., the prior rating for QAD Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, QAD had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.11 and a 52-week-low of $34.06. QAD closed at $59.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) was changed from Hold to Buy. Carlisle Companies earned $1.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carlisle Companies shows a 52-week-high of $161.54 and a 52-week-low of $97.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.88.
- For Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Vail Resorts earned $3.62 in the second quarter, compared to $5.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vail Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $333.95 and a 52-week-low of $129.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $278.07.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for PetroChina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, PetroChina Co earned $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.20 and a 52-week-low of $27.68. PetroChina Co closed at $36.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Clearway Energy had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Clearway Energy shows a 52-week-high of $37.23 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.91.
- For iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, iHeartMedia had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of iHeartMedia shows a 52-week-high of $19.10 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.05.
- According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Intel showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.44 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. At the end of the last trading period, Intel closed at $62.04.
- For Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Cactus showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cactus shows a 52-week-high of $39.07 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.25.
- According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.23 and a 52-week-low of $41.70. Advanced Micro Devices closed at $76.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- For First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. First Industrial Realty earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.28 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. At the end of the last trading period, First Industrial Realty closed at $45.70.
- For Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Cisco Systems shows a 52-week-high of $50.68 and a 52-week-low of $35.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.65.
- For Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.65. At the end of the last trading period, Maxar Technologies closed at $33.69.
- For International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances shows a 52-week-high of $143.09 and a 52-week-low of $95.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.49.
Downgrades
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AllianceBernstein Holding had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.99. At the end of the last trading period, AllianceBernstein Holding closed at $40.02.
- For ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC), MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The current stock performance of ViacomCBS shows a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.10.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, eHealth showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $4.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $151.66 and a 52-week-low of $47.84. eHealth closed at $67.10 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Viracta Therapeutics is set to $45.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. Viracta Therapeutics closed at $8.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) with a Buy rating. The price target for SelectQuote is set to $36.00. In the second quarter, SelectQuote earned $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.55 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. At the end of the last trading period, SelectQuote closed at $26.75.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for New Residential Inv. New Residential Inv earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.91. New Residential Inv closed at $10.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is set to $23.00. For the fourth quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.39 and a 52-week-low of $10.79. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $17.37.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vor Biopharma is set to $60.00. The current stock performance of Vor Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $63.62 and a 52-week-low of $25.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.70.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Curis is set to $19.00. For the fourth quarter, Curis had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Curis shows a 52-week-high of $13.44 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.31.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Hercules Cap. In the fourth quarter, Hercules Cap showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hercules Cap shows a 52-week-high of $16.64 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.62.
- Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ameresco is set to $51.00. Ameresco earned $0.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $14.78. At the end of the last trading period, Ameresco closed at $40.62.
- With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Affirm Holdings. In the second quarter, Affirm Holdings showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.90 and a 52-week-low of $70.05. Affirm Holdings closed at $72.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for ChargePoint Holdings. In the fourth quarter, ChargePoint Holdings earned $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. At the end of the last trading period, ChargePoint Holdings closed at $20.69.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Babcock & Wilcox. Babcock & Wilcox earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Babcock & Wilcox shows a 52-week-high of $8.24 and a 52-week-low of $0.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.45.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rocky Brands is set to $60.00. In the fourth quarter, Rocky Brands showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.96 and a 52-week-low of $16.10. Rocky Brands closed at $43.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK), MKM Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Playtika Holding earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. Playtika Holding closed at $25.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRKR). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Marker Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.32. At the end of the last trading period, Marker Therapeutics closed at $2.33.
- With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx Corp (NASDAQ:LUNG). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Pulmonx. In the fourth quarter, Pulmonx earned $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.48 and a 52-week-low of $37.64. At the end of the last trading period, Pulmonx closed at $51.26.
- For Vinci SA (OTC:VCISY), Deutsche Bank initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.88 and a 52-week-low of $16.70. At the end of the last trading period, Vinci closed at $25.91.
