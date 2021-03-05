 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 10:29am   Comments
Upgrades

For Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Boeing showed an EPS of $4.21, compared to $2.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $285.91 and a 52-week-low of $89.00. Boeing closed at $224.95 at the end of the last trading period.

For Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB), Chardan Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Seres Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. At the end of the last trading period, Seres Therapeutics closed at $18.11.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) from Hold to Buy. NextCure earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.71 and a 52-week-low of $7.91. At the end of the last trading period, NextCure closed at $11.39.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Oracle had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.54 and a 52-week-low of $39.71. At the end of the last trading period, Oracle closed at $65.60.

For Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Limoneira showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.84 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. At the end of the last trading period, Limoneira closed at $15.84.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Cardlytics earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.47 and a 52-week-low of $27.33. At the end of the last trading period, Cardlytics closed at $126.02.

For Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Azul showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.41 and a 52-week-low of $5.30. At the end of the last trading period, Azul closed at $20.34.

For SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, SBA Communications showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $328.37 and a 52-week-low of $205.20. SBA Communications closed at $235.92 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ballys Corp (NYSE:BALY), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ballys had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.97 and a 52-week-low of $29.30. Ballys closed at $52.29 at the end of the last trading period.

DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) from Sell to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Exxon Mobil showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exxon Mobil shows a 52-week-high of $59.47 and a 52-week-low of $30.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.67.

For Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Provident Financial earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. Provident Financial closed at $20.76 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.34 and a 52-week-low of $32.40. Cisco Systems closed at $44.56 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Darling Ingredients had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current stock performance of Darling Ingredients shows a 52-week-high of $72.85 and a 52-week-low of $10.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.95.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Paycom Software showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Paycom Software shows a 52-week-high of $471.08 and a 52-week-low of $163.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $349.44.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Michaels Companies earned $1.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Michaels Companies shows a 52-week-high of $22.30 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.83.

Downgrades

Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SWBI) from Buy to Hold. Smith & Wesson Brands earned $0.93 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Smith & Wesson Brands shows a 52-week-high of $27.79 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.79.

For Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Transocean showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Transocean shows a 52-week-high of $4.24 and a 52-week-low of $0.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.11.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Frank's International NV (NYSE:FI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Frank's International showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Frank's International shows a 52-week-high of $5.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.88.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Dril-Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Dril-Quip earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.72 and a 52-week-low of $22.25. At the end of the last trading period, Dril-Quip closed at $37.13.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for The Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Michaels Companies had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.30 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. At the end of the last trading period, Michaels Companies closed at $21.83.

For Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Senseonics Holdings showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Senseonics Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $5.56 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.69.

For Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Nikola had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Nikola shows a 52-week-high of $93.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.03.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) was changed from Buy to Hold. Five Prime Therapeutics earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five Prime Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $38.18 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.00.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for DZS. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.90. At the end of the last trading period, DZS closed at $15.78.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:VMD). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Viemed Healthcare. In the fourth quarter, Viemed Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Viemed Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $11.98 and a 52-week-low of $2.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.70.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Cognyte Software. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.50 and a 52-week-low of $23.75. At the end of the last trading period, Cognyte Software closed at $27.32.

With an Outperform rating, CICC initiated coverage on UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TIGR). The price target seems to have been set at $30.60 for UP Fintech Holding. In the first quarter, UP Fintech Holding showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UP Fintech Holding shows a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.33.

Baird initiated coverage on Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Asana is set to $40.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Asana's EPS was $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.57. Asana closed at $30.64 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. At the end of the last trading period, Milestone Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.52.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Aqua Metals. Aqua Metals earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.06 and a 52-week-low of $0.33. At the end of the last trading period, Aqua Metals closed at $3.54.

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Canaccord GenuityUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightOverweight

