Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from Neutral to Buy. SunPower shares rose 6% to $8.77 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Bank of America shares rose 0.2% to $27.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) from Sell to Hold. CNH Industrial rose 1.8% to $9.63 in pre-market trading.
  • TD Securities upgraded BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) from Hold to Buy. BCE shares rose 0.2% to $44.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) from Neutral to Buy. Sunrun shares rose 4.5% to $17.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. United States Cellular shares rose 0.9% to close at $44.18 on Monday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: PB) from Underperform to Market Perform. Prosperity Bancshares rose 0.3% to $62.71 in pre-market trading.
  • CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) from Neutral to Outperformer. Resolute Forest Products rose 0.3% to close at $6.12 on Monday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Raymond James downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Market Perform to Underperform. KB Home shares fell 1.5% to $25.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Outperform to Neutral. Oracle shares fell 0.4% to $52.90 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) from Buy to Hold Freshpet shares fell 0.2% to $48.15 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) from Buy to Neutral. JinkoSolar shares rose 0.1% to $22.61 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Array BioPharma fell 0.4% to $46.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: LTXB) from Overweight to Neutral. LegacyTexas Financial shares rose 1.7% to close at $38.88 on Monday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Lennar shares rose 0.1% to $53.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Outperform to Neutral. Essex Property Trust shares rose 1.1% to close at $302.32 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Buy to Hold. Northern Trust shares fell 0.4% to $85.50 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Buy to Neutral. JB Hunt shares closed at $90.07 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Monolithic Power is set to $144. Monolithic Power closed at $126.09 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $165. Twilio shares closed at $140.71 on Monday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stealth BioTherapeutics is set to $30. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares closed at $12.26 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Translate Bio is set to $25. Translate Bio closed at $10.08 on Monday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) with a Outperform rating. The price target for WhiteHorse Finance is set to $16. WhiteHorse Finance closed at $14.03 on Monday.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anavex Life Sciences is set to $10. Anavex Life Sciences shares closed at $3.14 on Monday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $33. Pinterest shares closed at $27.85 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) with a Overweight rating. The price target for ViewRay is set to $15. ViewRay shares closed at $8.95 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Premier is set to $41. Premier shares closed at $37.24 on Monday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) with a Market Perform rating. Tradeweb Markets shares closed at $41.82 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARRY + AVXL)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Pumped Up, Eiger Exults On Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Biohaven Slips On Stock Sale
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; C&J Energy Services Shares Spike Higher
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 17
44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Sotheby's Jumps On Acquisition News; Flex Pharma Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HPMaintains75.0
KMBMaintains145.0
AMNMaintains60.0
ESMaintains79.0
SNAPMaintains20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point