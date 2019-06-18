Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from Neutral to Buy. SunPower shares rose 6% to $8.77 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Bank of America shares rose 0.2% to $27.97 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) from Sell to Hold. CNH Industrial rose 1.8% to $9.63 in pre-market trading.
- TD Securities upgraded BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) from Hold to Buy. BCE shares rose 0.2% to $44.38 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) from Neutral to Buy. Sunrun shares rose 4.5% to $17.85 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. United States Cellular shares rose 0.9% to close at $44.18 on Monday.
- Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: PB) from Underperform to Market Perform. Prosperity Bancshares rose 0.3% to $62.71 in pre-market trading.
- CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) from Neutral to Outperformer. Resolute Forest Products rose 0.3% to close at $6.12 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Market Perform to Underperform. KB Home shares fell 1.5% to $25.82 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Outperform to Neutral. Oracle shares fell 0.4% to $52.90 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) from Buy to Hold Freshpet shares fell 0.2% to $48.15 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) from Buy to Neutral. JinkoSolar shares rose 0.1% to $22.61 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink downgraded Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Array BioPharma fell 0.4% to $46.25 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: LTXB) from Overweight to Neutral. LegacyTexas Financial shares rose 1.7% to close at $38.88 on Monday.
- Raymond James downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Lennar shares rose 0.1% to $53.02 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Outperform to Neutral. Essex Property Trust shares rose 1.1% to close at $302.32 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Buy to Hold. Northern Trust shares fell 0.4% to $85.50 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Buy to Neutral. JB Hunt shares closed at $90.07 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Monolithic Power is set to $144. Monolithic Power closed at $126.09 on Monday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $165. Twilio shares closed at $140.71 on Monday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stealth BioTherapeutics is set to $30. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares closed at $12.26 on Monday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Translate Bio is set to $25. Translate Bio closed at $10.08 on Monday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) with a Outperform rating. The price target for WhiteHorse Finance is set to $16. WhiteHorse Finance closed at $14.03 on Monday.
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anavex Life Sciences is set to $10. Anavex Life Sciences shares closed at $3.14 on Monday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $33. Pinterest shares closed at $27.85 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) with a Overweight rating. The price target for ViewRay is set to $15. ViewRay shares closed at $8.95 on Monday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Premier is set to $41. Premier shares closed at $37.24 on Monday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) with a Market Perform rating. Tradeweb Markets shares closed at $41.82 on Monday.
