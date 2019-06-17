Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright upgraded Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) from Neutral to Buy. ReWalk Robotics rose 6.5% to $5.55 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Buy. Mosaic shares rose 2.9% to $23.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Neutral to Buy. Symantec shares fell 1.1% to close at $19.36 on Friday.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) from Neutral to Outperform. Titan Machinery shares fell 3.8% to close at $15.90 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) from Hold to Buy. Corteva shares rose 3.1% to $25.98 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 1.8% to $29.15 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Neutral to Outperform. Deere rose 1% to $153.06 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) from Neutral to Buy. VEON rose 2.1% to close at $2.44 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Union Pacific shares fell 0.1% to close at $166.99 on Friday.
- Citi downgraded Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Buy to Neutral. Endo shares fell 4.4% to $3.87 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Buy to Hold. LyondellBasell shares fell 0.8% to $85.84 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG downgraded Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) from Buy to Neutral. PaySign shares fell 4.7% to $12.10 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) from Buy to Neutral. Sensata fell 2.8% to close at $45.84 on Friday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dow shares fell 1.4% to $50.45 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) from Buy to Neutral. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares fell 1.4% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) from Buy to Neutral. Amphenol shares fell 2.7% to close at $94.30 on Friday.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Outperform to In-Line. Disney shares fell 0.6% to $140.80 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) from Buy to Neutral. TE Connectivity shares fell 1.6% to close at $90.66 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Jefferies initiated coverage on GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) with a Hold rating. The price target for GNC is set to $1.50. GNC closed at $1.50 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bicycle Therapeutics is set to $14. Bicycle Therapeutics shares closed at $13.10 on Friday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rattler Midstream is set to $23. Rattler Midstream shares closed at $19.21 on Friday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Diamondback Energy is set to $135. Diamondback Energy closed at $98.95 on Friday.
- Citi initiated coverage on Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ideaya Biosciences is set to $20. Ideaya Biosciences closed at $10.82 on Friday.
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Park National Corporation (NYSE: PRK) with a Neutral rating. Park National shares closed at $98.97 on Friday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Equitrans Midstream is set to $21. Equitrans Midstream shares closed at $19.24 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lamb Weston is set to $65. Lamb Weston shares closed at $61.71 on Friday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kontoor Brands is set to $35. Kontoor Brands shares closed at $28.30 on Friday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for OGE Energy is set to $43.5. OGE Energy shares closed at $43.40 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.