Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright upgraded Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) from Neutral to Buy. ReWalk Robotics rose 6.5% to $5.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Buy. Mosaic shares rose 2.9% to $23.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Neutral to Buy. Symantec shares fell 1.1% to close at $19.36 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) from Neutral to Outperform. Titan Machinery shares fell 3.8% to close at $15.90 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) from Hold to Buy. Corteva shares rose 3.1% to $25.98 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 1.8% to $29.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Neutral to Outperform. Deere rose 1% to $153.06 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) from Neutral to Buy. VEON rose 2.1% to close at $2.44 on Friday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Union Pacific shares fell 0.1% to close at $166.99 on Friday.
  • Citi downgraded Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Buy to Neutral. Endo shares fell 4.4% to $3.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Buy to Hold. LyondellBasell shares fell 0.8% to $85.84 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG downgraded Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) from Buy to Neutral. PaySign shares fell 4.7% to $12.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE: ST) from Buy to Neutral. Sensata fell 2.8% to close at $45.84 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dow shares fell 1.4% to $50.45 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) from Buy to Neutral. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares fell 1.4% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) from Buy to Neutral. Amphenol shares fell 2.7% to close at $94.30 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital downgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from Outperform to In-Line. Disney shares fell 0.6% to $140.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) from Buy to Neutral. TE Connectivity shares fell 1.6% to close at $90.66 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Jefferies initiated coverage on GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) with a Hold rating. The price target for GNC is set to $1.50. GNC closed at $1.50 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bicycle Therapeutics is set to $14. Bicycle Therapeutics shares closed at $13.10 on Friday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rattler Midstream is set to $23. Rattler Midstream shares closed at $19.21 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Diamondback Energy is set to $135. Diamondback Energy closed at $98.95 on Friday.
  • Citi initiated coverage on Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ideaya Biosciences is set to $20. Ideaya Biosciences closed at $10.82 on Friday.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Park National Corporation (NYSE: PRK) with a Neutral rating. Park National shares closed at $98.97 on Friday.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Equitrans Midstream is set to $21. Equitrans Midstream shares closed at $19.24 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lamb Weston is set to $65. Lamb Weston shares closed at $61.71 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kontoor Brands is set to $35. Kontoor Brands shares closed at $28.30 on Friday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for OGE Energy is set to $43.5. OGE Energy shares closed at $43.40 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHT + APH)

46 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Broadcom Cuts FY19 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RTLRInitiates Coverage On24.0
BLUEMaintains163.0
PGMaintains109.0
KMBMaintains122.0
CASYMaintains166.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Huawei Acknowledges Potential $30B Revenue Shortfall