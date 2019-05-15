Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2019
Top Upgrades
- BMO Capital upgraded Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) from Underperform to Market Perform. Tilray rose 3.8 percent to $50.58 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities upgraded Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Heritage Insurance shares rose 2.6 percent to close at $15.16 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from Neutral to Buy. Westlake Chemical shares rose 2.5 percent to close at $59.82 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Owens-Illinois shares rose 1.1 percent to close at $17.21 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) from Neutral to Buy. Zillow rose 3.4 percent to $37.79 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Neutral to Positive. Applied Materials shares rose 3.1 percent to $41.25 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from Neutral to Outperform. PBF Energy shares rose 0.7 percent to $29.57 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Neutral to Buy. JD.com shares rose 0.5 percent to $29.81 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Wedbush downgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Outperform to Neutral. bluebird bio shares rose 1.77 percent to close at $126.68 on Tuesday.
- Dougherty & Co. downgraded 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) from Buy to Neutral. 8x8 shares fell 7.5 percent to $21.95 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Zayo fell 0.2 percent to $32.80 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Henry Schein shares fell 1.2 percent to $66.50 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) from Hold to Sell. Buckeye Partners shares closed at $41.80 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush downgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Outperform to Neutral. Signature Bank closed at $124.36 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ: PNTR) from Buy to Neutral. Pointer Telocation shares rose 0.8 percent to close at $14.41 on Tuesday.
- BTIG Research downgraded electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) from Buy to Neutral. electroCore shares fell 4.3 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) from Buy to Neutral. Kirkland's shares rose 1.71 percent to close at $5.34 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) with an Outperform rating. Rambus shares closed at $11.35 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) with a Buy rating. Target Hospitality shares closed at $10.59 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) with an Outperform rating. Synopsys shares closed at $117.74 on Tuesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) with a Buy rating. Live Nation Entertainment shares closed at $64.15 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) with an Outperform rating. Semtech closed at $48.03 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) with a Positive rating. The price target for MKS Instruments is set to $123. MKS Instruments shares closed at $80.75 on Tuesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Westrock Co (NYSE: WRK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Westrock is set to $47. Westrock closed at $37.19 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Four Corners Property Trust is set to $29. Four Corners Property Trust shares closed at $29.01 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) with Buy rating. The price target for Packaging Corp is set to $109. Packaging Corp shares closed at $97.18 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Marvell Technology is set to $24. Marvell shares closed at $22.89 on Tuesday.
