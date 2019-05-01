Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 1, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2019 9:24am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) from Hold to Buy. Ingersoll-Rand shares gained 0.7 percent to $123.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) from Neutral to Buy. Corning shares rose 1.4 percent to $32.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) from Neutral to Buy. Horizon Pharma shares rose 2.6 percent to $26.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) from Hold to Buy. Casella Waste shares rose 0.35 percent to close at $37.32 on Tuesday.
  • Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Hold to Buy. Seagate shares rose 2.3 percent to $49.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) from Hold to Buy. Nu Skin shares rose 18 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Chefs' Warehouse shares rose 1.9 percent to $33.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Take-Two rose 2 percent to $98.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Lumber Liquidators rose 3.3 percent to $13.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Outperform. ConocoPhillips shares rose 1.4 percent to $64.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • DZ Bank downgraded Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from Buy to Hold. Alphabet shares fell 0.2 percent to $1,197.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from Buy to Neutral. McDonald's shares fell 0.3 percent to $197.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) from Overweight to Neutral. Oshkosh shares fell 0.9 percent to $81.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Boenning & Scattergood downgraded A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from Outperform to Neutral. A.O. Smith shares rose 0.8 percent to $52.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) from Buy to Hold. SS&C Technologies shares fell 9.1 percent to $61.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie downgraded Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Outperform to Neutral. Criteo shares fell 1.1 percent to $19.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Citi downgraded Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTS) from Buy to Neutral. Tile Shop shares fell 14.74 percent to close at $4.86 on Tuesday.
  • UBS downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from Buy to Neutral. C.H. Robinson shares fell 3.7 percent to $78.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) from Neutral to Underperform. Genesee & Wyoming shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $88.65 on Tuesday.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Buy to Hold. Cummins shares rose 1.31 percent to close at $166.29 on Tuesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) with a Sector Perform rating. Republic Services shares closed at $82.82 on Tuesday.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Astronics is set to $42. Astronics shares closed at $33.34 on Tuesday.
  • Tigress Financial initiated coverage on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Buy rating. LYFT shares closed at $59.80 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) with an Outperform rating. Kosmos Energy shares closed at $6.69 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Identiv Inc (NASDAQ: INVE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Identiv is set to $7. Identiv shares closed at $5.15 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ: TSG) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Stars Group is set to $20. Stars Group shares closed at $18.89 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) with a Sector Perform rating. Waste Management closed at $107.34 on Tuesday.

