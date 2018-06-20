Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) from Hold to Buy. Citigroup shares rose 1.44 percent to $67.75 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Copa shares fell 0.53 percent to close at $99.48 on Tuesday.
- Barclays upgraded PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. PTC Therapeutics shares rose 4.23 percent to $34.65 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) from Neutral to Buy. Duke Energy shares rose 0.45 percent to $76.01 in pre-market trading.
- TD Securities upgraded Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) from Hold to Buy. Mercer shares rose 0.93 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) from Market Perform to Outperform. People's United shares rose 1.19 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) from Neutral to Buy. P.H. Glatfelter shares fell 2.91 percent to close at $18.38 on Tuesday.
- Sandler O'Neill upgraded EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) from Hold to Buy. EMC Insurance shares rose 0.70 percent to close at $27.34 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Intelsat shares rose 8.83 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) from Neutral to Buy. Ansys shares rose 1.38 percent to $179.20 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Starbucks shares fell 3.71 percent to $55.30 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Outperform to Neutral. Oracle shares fell 3.89 percent to $44.49 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from Buy to Neutral. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 1.36 percent to $62.43 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) from Market Perform to Underperform. Scotts Miracle Gro shares fell 1.53 percent to $81.35 in pre-market trading.
- First Analysis downgraded Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Anika Therapeutics shares fell 17.61 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) from Buy to Hold. Appian shares fell 2.26 percent to $40.25 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) from Buy to Neutral. Xcel Energy shares fell 0.75 percent to $43.86 in pre-market trading.
- TD Securities downgraded New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) from Buy to Hold. New Gold shares fell 3.81 percent to $2.02 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.91 percent to $42.60 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sally Beauty shares fell 2.94 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Planet Fitness is set to $53. Planet Fitness closed at $45.16 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sangamo Therapeutics is set to $24. Sangamo Therapeutics shares closed at $16.45 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Perspecta is set to $24. Perspecta shares closed at $22.64 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Tableau Software is set to $101. Tableau Software shares closed at $104.34 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Workhorse Group is set to $4.50. Workhorse Group shares closed at $2.00 on Tuesday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) with an Outperform rating. Castlight Health shares closed at $3.80 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Vail Resorts is set to $300. Vail Resorts closed at $280.83 on Tuesday.
- Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) with an Accumulate rating. The price target for Tractor Supply is set to $86. Tractor Supply closed at $75.61 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) with a Hold rating. The price target for RBC Bearings is set to $133. RBC Bearings shares closed at $127.94 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for AptarGroup is set to $105. AptarGroup shares closed at $94.25 on Tuesday.
