Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2018 9:27am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Buckingham upgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) from Neutral to Buy. Southwest shares fell 0.48 percent to $57.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) from Hold to Buy. Masco rose 0.05 percent to $41.57 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) from Neutral to Overweight. Archrock shares rose 2.84 percent to close at $9.05 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Lear shares rose 0.73 percent to $194.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ralph Lauren shares rose 0.62 percent to $110.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) from Underweight to Overweight. BorgWarner shares rose 1.21 percent to $51.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Societe Generale upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from Sell to Hold. General Mills shares fell 0.12 percent to $45.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Pandora shares rose 6.12 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Arch Capital shares fell 0.14 percent to close at $85.82 on Wednesday.


Top Downgrades

  • William Blair downgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Acuity shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $147.04 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Magna shares rose 3.50 percent to close at $57.72 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) from Buy to Neutral. Sirius XM shares fell 1.26 percent to $6.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP) from Outperform to Market Perform. TransCanada shares rose 3.53 percent to close at $41.98 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) from Buy to Hold. JELD-WEN shares rose 0.03 percent to close at $33.29 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) from Overweight to Underweight. Visteon shares rose 1.68 percent to close at $120.77 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital downgraded WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) from Outperform to Sector Perform. WideOpenWest shares rose 4.63 percent to close at $7.69 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies downgraded MuleSoft, Inc. (NYSE: MULE) from Buy to Hold. MuleSoft shares rose 0.02 percent to $44.25 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) from Neutral to Underweight. trivago shares fell 2.81 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) from Neutral to Underperform. Mesoblast shares fell 2.95 percent to $5.93 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Expedia is set to $120. Expedia closed at $109.24 on Wednesday.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sientra is set to $15. Sientra shares closed at $10.24 on Wednesday.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) with a Buy rating. The price target for TrueCar is set to $18. TrueCar shares closed at $9.93 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Crane is set to $108. Crane shares closed at $95.74 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Miragen Therapeutics is set to $15. Miragen Therapeutics shares closed at $7.51 on Wednesday.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) with a Buy rating. The price target for CarGurus is set to $42. CarGurus shares closed at $35.56 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Booking Holdings is set to $2,600. Booking Holdings shares closed at $2,144.98 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) with a Buy rating. The price target for ITT is set to $60. ITT shares closed at $52.43 on Wednesday.

