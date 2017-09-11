Your Easy Guide To Credit Suisse's New Top Stocks List

For traders looking for stock ideas, it doesn’t get much better than having a team of sector experts pick the number one stock in each of roughly 50 market subsectors. However, that’s exactly what Credit Suisse did in its latest Top Picks report.

New No. 1's

The latest Top Picks report out this week has five new number one picks:

Homebuilding & Building Products top pick Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD).

(NYSE: JELD). Packaged Food top pick Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY).

(NYSE: HSY). Consumer Internet: Online Travel and eCommerce top pick Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE).

(NASDAQ: EXPE). Software-Infrastructure/Security top pick Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

(NYSE: ORCL). Industrial Metals top pick First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE: FM).

Welcome To The Club

Overall, there were 13 total new names added to the current Top Stocks list:

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE: ADSW)

(NYSE: ADSW) Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

(NASDAQ: ALXN) Emera Inc (TSE: EMA)

(TSE: EMA) Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)

(NASDAQ: EXPE) Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST)

(NASDAQ: FAST) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

(NYSE: JNJ) Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

(NASDAQ: MDLZ) MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM)

(NYSE: MSM) Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

(NYSE: ORCL) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT)

(NASDAQ: SRPT) Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE: WTTR)

(NYSE: WTTR) Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK)

(NASDAQ: SPLK) Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE: TECK)

Thanks For Coming

At the same time, the new names also replaced 15 stocks that Credit Suisse removed from the previous Top Stocks list:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET)

(NYSE: AET) Brookefield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP)

(NYSE: BIP) CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI)

(NYSE: CI) Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)

(NASDAQ: CSCO) Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC)

(NYSE: CMC) Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares (NYSE: ETN)

(NYSE: ETN) Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL)

(NYSE: HRL) Lundin Mining Corporation (USA) (OTCMKTS: LUNMF)

(OTCMKTS: LUNMF) Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX)

(NASDAQ: NTNX) PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP)

(NYSE: PEP) Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN)

(NASDAQ: PCLN) UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH)

(NYSE: UNH) Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT)

(NYSE: WFT) WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC)

Largest Upside

Finally, of the 123 stocks included in the Top Picks report, here are the five stocks with the most upside potential based on Credit Suisse’s price targets:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX): 105.9 percent upside

(NYSE: HLX): 105.9 percent upside Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT): 73.3 percent upside

(NASDAQ: SRPT): 73.3 percent upside Golar LNG Limited (USA) (NASDAQ: GLNG): 68.8 percent upside

(NASDAQ: GLNG): 68.8 percent upside Enerplus Corp (USA) (NYSE: ERF): 54.1 percent upside

(NYSE: ERF): 54.1 percent upside Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA): 49.8 percent upside

