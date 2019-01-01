Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.540
Quarterly Revenue
$126.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$126.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Zeta Global Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Zeta Global Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) reporting earnings?
Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.92, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Zeta Global Holdings’s (NYSE:ZETA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $106.9M, which beat the estimate of $99.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.