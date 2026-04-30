Zeta Global Stock Jumps On Q1 Results, Stronger Outlook

Zeta Global Holdings stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are ZETA shares rallying?

Zeta Global Q1 Highlights

Zeta reported first-quarter revenue of $396.30 million, beating analyst estimates of $370.40 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The AI marketing cloud company said total revenue was up 50% on a year-over-year basis. Zeta grew its super-scaled customer count to 189 in the quarter, up 19% year-over-year. Average revenue per user was $1.70 million for Super-scaled customers.

Zeta expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $419 million to $422 million versus estimates of $415.51 million. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion to a new range of $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion versus estimates of $1.76 billion.

ZETA Shares Rise After The Close

ZETA Price Action: Zeta Global shares were up 5.27% in Thursday's after-hours session, trading at $19.39 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com