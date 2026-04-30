Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Zeta Global company logo displayed on mobile phone
April 30, 2026 5:36 PM 2 min read

Zeta Global Stock Jumps On Q1 Results, Stronger Outlook

Zeta Global Q1 Highlights

Zeta reported first-quarter revenue of $396.30 million, beating analyst estimates of $370.40 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The AI marketing cloud company said total revenue was up 50% on a year-over-year basis. Zeta grew its super-scaled customer count to 189 in the quarter, up 19% year-over-year. Average revenue per user was $1.70 million for Super-scaled customers.

Zeta expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $419 million to $422 million versus estimates of $415.51 million. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion to a new range of $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion versus estimates of $1.76 billion.

ZETA Shares Rise After The Close

ZETA Price Action: Zeta Global shares were up 5.27% in Thursday's after-hours session, trading at $19.39 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved