World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
World Acceptance missed estimated earnings by 51.63%, reporting an EPS of $2.97 versus an estimate of $6.14.
Revenue was up $20.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at World Acceptance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|2.50
|2.11
|5.08
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|1.94
|2.44
|6.96
|Revenue Estimate
|147.40M
|138.49M
|121.44M
|150.81M
|Revenue Actual
|148.57M
|137.83M
|129.66M
|146.28M
