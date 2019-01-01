World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

World Acceptance missed estimated earnings by 51.63%, reporting an EPS of $2.97 versus an estimate of $6.14.

Revenue was up $20.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at World Acceptance's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.55 2.50 2.11 5.08 EPS Actual 1.14 1.94 2.44 6.96 Revenue Estimate 147.40M 138.49M 121.44M 150.81M Revenue Actual 148.57M 137.83M 129.66M 146.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.