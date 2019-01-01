ñol

World Acceptance
(NASDAQ:WRLD)
142.89
00
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low123.38 - 265.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.4M / 6.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 37.4K
Mkt Cap907.4M
P/E16.87
50d Avg. Price178.4
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.89
Total Float2.4M

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

World Acceptance reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$2.970

Quarterly Revenue

$166.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$155.3M

Earnings Recap

 

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

World Acceptance missed estimated earnings by 51.63%, reporting an EPS of $2.97 versus an estimate of $6.14.

Revenue was up $20.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at World Acceptance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.55 2.50 2.11 5.08
EPS Actual 1.14 1.94 2.44 6.96
Revenue Estimate 147.40M 138.49M 121.44M 150.81M
Revenue Actual 148.57M 137.83M 129.66M 146.28M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of World Acceptance using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

World Acceptance Questions & Answers

Q
When is World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) reporting earnings?
A

World Acceptance (WRLD) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.48, which missed the estimate of $2.03.

Q
What were World Acceptance’s (NASDAQ:WRLD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $128.9M, which beat the estimate of $126.1M.

