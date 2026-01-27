Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Provident Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $24.01 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $113.54 billion.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $22.40 billion.

• Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.14 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $6.08 billion.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion.

• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $45.79 billion.

• Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $20.79 billion.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.98 per share on revenue of $11.62 billion.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.42 per share on revenue of $19.66 billion.

• RTX (NYSE:RTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $22.72 billion.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $299.05 million.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $821.30 million.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $134.64 million.

• Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.

• First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $256.00 million.

• Community Financial Sys (NYSE:CBU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $213.25 million.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $14.05 billion.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $143.74 million.

• Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $18.60 million.

• Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $267.56 million.

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $66.32 million.

• Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $64.43 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

• Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $987.27 million.

• Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $814.67 million.

• BXP (NYSE:BXP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $849.07 million.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $758.83 million.

• Orrstown Financial Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $58.24 million.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $970.07 million.

• Stride (NYSE:LRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $627.68 million.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $840.20 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $71.14 million.

• First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $197.03 million.

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $135.44 million.

• Renasant (NYSE:RNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $272.84 million.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $678.24 million.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $265.54 million.

• Provident Finl Servs (NYSE:PFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $223.98 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $107.48 million.

• Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $36.90 million.

• QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $102.50 million.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $264.51 million.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $207.04 million.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $62.09 million.

