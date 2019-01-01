QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First National Bank of Groton provides banking services. It offers online banking, deposit products, business loans, consumer loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans,financial calculators and among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First National Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First National Bank (FIGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First National Bank (OTCEM: FIGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First National Bank's (FIGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First National Bank.

Q

What is the target price for First National Bank (FIGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First National Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for First National Bank (FIGR)?

A

The stock price for First National Bank (OTCEM: FIGR) is $500 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 19:24:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First National Bank (FIGR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.

Q

When is First National Bank (OTCEM:FIGR) reporting earnings?

A

First National Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First National Bank (FIGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First National Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does First National Bank (FIGR) operate in?

A

First National Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.