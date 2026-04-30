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earnings image
April 30, 2026 7:11 AM 28 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $412.60 million.

• BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $12.10 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $479.61 million.

• Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $281.18 million.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $806.05 million.

• Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $683.13 million.

• Wayfair (NYSE:W) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $859.07 million.

• Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $323.98 million.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $275.30 million.

• Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $127.90 million.

• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $167.80 million.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Broadridge Financial (NYSE:BR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.

• Indivior Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INDV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $272.00 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $201.55 million.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $834.03 million.

• Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $274.41 million.

• Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $56.79 million.

• Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $266.50 million.

• Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $442.17 million.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $10.92 billion.

• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion.

• Trinity Indus (NYSE:TRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $538.87 million.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $974.66 million.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $825.55 million.

• Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $542.32 million.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $560.56 million.

• Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $62.28 billion.

• XPO (NYSE:XPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.

• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $782.26 million.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.85 per share on revenue of $17.78 billion.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $19.38 million.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $53.81 million.

• Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.57 billion.

• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $333.87 million.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $25.79 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $7.37 billion.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $425.92 million.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.62 per share on revenue of $16.43 billion.

• Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $240.82 million.

• Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $30.07 billion.

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $15.86 billion.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• CRH (NYSE:CRH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.09 billion.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.

• Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Air Products (NYSE:APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.61 per share on revenue of $66.31 billion.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $248.14 million.

• Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $70.93 million.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.84 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.

• Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $672.66 million.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• ING Group (NYSE:ING) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion.

• ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $15.98 billion.

• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $149.77 million.

• DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $16.30 billion.

• Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.83 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.

• Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $265.46 million.

• Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $913.75 million.

• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $11.76 billion.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $901.61 million.

• Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $156.12 million.

• Distribution Solns Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $489.88 million.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $427.73 million.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion.

• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $747.61 million.

• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $250.26 million.

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.

• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion.

• DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $318.03 million.

• Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $497.38 million.

• Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $709.30 million.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $788.31 million.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $693.73 million.

• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Lanvin Gr Hldgs (NYSE:LANV) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.03 per share on revenue of $156.10 million.

• Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $8.79 million.

• Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $459.14 million.

• Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $158.21 million.

• Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $161.60 million.

• SES AI (NYSE:SES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $398.18 million.

• Phinia (NYSE:PHIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $848.62 million.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $11.11 million.

• NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $238.64 million.

• MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.40 million.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $426.12 million.

• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $197.06 million.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $971.74 million.

• ATI (NYSE:ATI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• APi Group (NYSE:APG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $91.59 million.

• USA Today Co (NYSE:TDAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $551.07 million.

• Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $817.59 million.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $16.97 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $14.36 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

• Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $99.32 million.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Diamondrock Hospitality (NASDAQ:DRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $256.75 million.

• CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $278.49 million.

• Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $92.39 million.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.76 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $616.24 million.

• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $379.76 million.

• Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $225.15 million.

• Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $131.50 million.

• Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $609.04 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $648.72 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $608.14 million.

• NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $75.55 million.

• MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $180.70 million.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $509.52 million.

• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $122.11 million.

• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.74 per share on revenue of $359.62 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $4.74 billion.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $109.68 billion.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.

• Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $69.86 million.

• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $377.49 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $58.29 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $80.32 million.

• Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $135.80 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $106.89 million.

• American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $173.95 million.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $159.65 million.

• Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $12.72 billion.

• Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $281.60 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $460.56 million.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $475.09 million.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSE:ELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $509.52 million.

• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $157.40 million.

• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $389.95 million.

• DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $134.11 million.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $182.78 million.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $368.35 million.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $957.63 million.

• Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $183.78 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $370.31 million.

• Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $64.58 million.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $66.22 million.

• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $321.15 million.

• SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $556.73 million.

• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $192.64 million.

• Tanger (NYSE:SKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $142.54 million.

• Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $792.75 million.

• Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $776.54 million.

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $436.13 million.

• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $102.81 million.

• Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $143.89 million.

• OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $62.11 million.

• Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $87.29 million.

• NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $73.05 million.

• Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $515.06 million.

• Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $49.74 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.68 per share on revenue of $781.91 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $253.65 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.47 per share on revenue of $4.99 billion.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $307.58 million.

• Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $465.14 million.

• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $102.76 million.

• iRhythm Holdings (NASDAQ:IRTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $194.04 million.

• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $36.16 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $103.30 million.

• FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $50.95 million.

• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $300.12 million.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $151.78 million.

• Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $384.57 million.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $453.44 million.

• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $757.72 million.

• CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $999.44 million.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $448.43 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $587.38 million.

• AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $26.25 million.

• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $41.84 million.

• Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $715.50 million.

• Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $319.93 million.

• Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.56 per share on revenue of $227.80 million.

• OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $9.45 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $52.19 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $51.18 million.

• Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $201.30 million.

• BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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