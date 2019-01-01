Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vipshop Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was down $352.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vipshop Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.25 0.37 0.37 EPS Actual 0.41 0.23 0.32 0.37 Revenue Estimate 5.59B 3.89B 4.50B 4.34B Revenue Actual 5.36B 3.87B 4.59B 4.33B

