Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vipshop Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was down $352.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vipshop Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.25
|0.37
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.23
|0.32
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|5.59B
|3.89B
|4.50B
|4.34B
|Revenue Actual
|5.36B
|3.87B
|4.59B
|4.33B
Earnings History
Vipshop Holdings Questions & Answers
Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.19.
The Actual Revenue was $2.6B, which beat the estimate of $2.6B.
