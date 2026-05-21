Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Cato (NYSE:CATO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Hemab Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:COAG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $282.88 million.
• Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $174.75 billion.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $642.50 million.
• Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $654.08 million.
• Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
• Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $268.28 million.
• Deere (NYSE:DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.76 per share on revenue of $11.48 billion.
• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
• ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
• Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.
• BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Solidion Tech (NASDAQ:STI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.
• Youdao (NYSE:DAO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $403.53 million.
• Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $202.63 million.
• United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.10 million.
• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $57.49 million.
• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $309.50 million.
• Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $249.69 million.
• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $216.00 million.
• Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
• Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.30 per share on revenue of $572.85 million.
• Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
• Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $809.00 million.
• Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $158.15 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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