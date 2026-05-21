The e-commerce platform experienced a surge in apparel demand early in the quarter, though forward-looking guidance indicates a potential slowdown.

Earnings Outperform, Revenue Misses Estimates

Vipshop posted quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents. This represents an increase from the 61 cents per share reported during the same period last year.

However, top-line growth lagged projections. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.852 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $3.880 billion. Despite the miss, the figure marks a climb from the $3.620 billion in sales recorded in the prior year’s first quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

Financial Position and Capital Allocation

As of March 31, Vipshop maintained cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of 28.3 billion Chinese yuan ($4.1 billion), alongside short-term investments of 2.7 billion yuan ($389.2 million).

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 increased to 24.4% from 23.2% in the prior year period.

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2026 increased to 9.4% from 8.7% in the prior year period.

Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, noted that activity concentrated heavily in the first two months due to holiday demand. “In April, we completed our annual dividend payout, and remain committed to delivering on our full-year shareholder return promises,” Wang added.

Apparel Sales Drive First-Quarter Metrics

The company benefited from holiday shopping trends early in the year. Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the first quarter climbed 8.6% year-over-year to 56.9 billion yuan.

“Our first-quarter performance was driven by strong apparel sales, supported by a successful Chinese New Year holiday when consumers responded enthusiastically to our seasonal, value-for-money collections,” stated Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop.

Outlook Softens for Second Quarter

Looking ahead, the company issued a cautious business outlook for the second quarter of 2026. Vipshop expects its total net revenues to land between 24.5 billion yuan and 25.8 billion yuan. This forecast represents a year-over-year decrease of approximately 5% to 0%, reflecting preliminary views on shifting market conditions.

VIPS Stock Price Activity: Vipshop Holdings shares were down 1.41% at $14.02 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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