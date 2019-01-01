Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $4.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 4.29% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.