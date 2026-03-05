Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 108.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.004 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $3.70 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company missed on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.73% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.07 -0.02 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 2.43M 1.52M 1.72M 1.62M Revenue Actual 3.68M 2.77M 1.50M 2.90M

To track all earnings releases for Lineage Cell Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

