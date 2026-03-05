Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Lineage Cell Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 108.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.004 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $3.70 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company missed on EPS by $0.11 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.73% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|2.43M
|1.52M
|1.72M
|1.62M
|Revenue Actual
|3.68M
|2.77M
|1.50M
|2.90M
