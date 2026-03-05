Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $809 thousand.

• mF International (NASDAQ:MFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $986.75 million.

• HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $591.42 million.

• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $6.62 billion.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $50.22 billion.

• Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $214.14 million.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $103.78 million.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $79.29 million.

• Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Toro (NYSE:TTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $999.72 million.

• Kroger (NYSE:KR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $35.09 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.73 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $11.22 million.

• Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.75 million.

• Capital Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $104.32 million.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $127.13 million.

• Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $266 thousand.

• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.

• Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $560.

• Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $112.82 million.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.65 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $39.88 million.

• Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $154.04 million.

• Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Distribution Solns Gr (NASDAQ:DSGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $496.56 million.

• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $32.69 million.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $142.80 million.

• CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $145.53 million.

• Myers Indus (NYSE:MYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $200.96 million.

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $188.39 million.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $275 thousand.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $272.41 million.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $139.25 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $125.47 million.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $93.30 million.

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $391.00 million.

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.02 million.

• Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $218.04 million.

• Grove Collaborative Hldgs (NYSE:GROV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $42.17 million.

• Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.55 per share on revenue of $69.28 billion.

• Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $422.23 million.

• Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $26.32 million.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $374.18 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $10.53 million.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $9.38 million.

• Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $342.74 million.

• Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.56 per share on revenue of $258.82 million.

• Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $125.59 million.

• Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras American Depositary Shares representing Preferred Shares (NYSE:PBR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $94.04 billion.

• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $52.82 million.

• Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $14.01 million.

• AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $99.59 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $164.58 million.

• Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $133.53 million.

• Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $25.78 million.

• Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $136.27 million.

• Drilling Tools Intl (NASDAQ:DTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.26 million.

• Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $406.05 million.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.48 million.

• ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $-1 million.

• Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $120.43 million.

• Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.52 million.

• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $118.91 million.

• flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.72 million.

• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $69.69 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $677.35 million.

• South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $505.02 million.

• Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $691.49 million.

• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.08 million.

• Information Services Gr (NASDAQ:III) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $61.12 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $105.96 million.

• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $75.50 million.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.18 million.

• Orion Properties (NYSE:ONL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $36.18 million.

• BCP Investment (NASDAQ:BCIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $18.17 million.

