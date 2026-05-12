Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.83 million.

• Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $655.92 million.

• Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $123.55 million.

• Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $16.43 million.

• Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.91 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $320.10 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $25.54 million.

• Alliance Laundry Holdings (NYSE:ALH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $419.67 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.80 million.

• Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $515.35 million.

• Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $306.89 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $138.75 million.

• First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $721.65 million.

• Neuraxis (AMEX:NRXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.45 million.

• D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.31 million.

• Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $233.40 million.

• LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $605.21 million.

• Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cardinal Infrastructure (NASDAQ:CDNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $126.59 million.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.09 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.08 million.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• Sea (NYSE:SE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $77.09 million.

• T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $108.06 million.

• SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $171.62 million.

• Venture Global (NYSE:VG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $199.92 million.

• JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $45.57 billion.

• BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $8.63 million.

• On Holding (NYSE:ONON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.48 million.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.58 million.

• HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $253.09 million.

• Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $65.48 million.

• Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.64 million.

• SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $105.53 million.

• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.20 million.

• SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $687.16 million.

• ACCESS Newswire (AMEX:ACCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.71 million.

• Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SYZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.30 million.

• Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $21.49 million.

• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $75.00 million.

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $866.12 million.

• Greystone Housing Impact (NYSE:GHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $22.48 million.

• Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $120.14 million.

• Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $219.21 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Infinity Natural (NYSE:INR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $139.73 million.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.65 million.

• Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $13.56 million.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.55 million.

• Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.62 million.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $17.59 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $635.28 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $131.18 million.

• High Roller Technologies (AMEX:ROLR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stran & Co (NASDAQ:SWAG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $631 thousand.

• SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.63 million.

• FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.11 million.

• JBS (NYSE:JBS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $90.61 billion.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSE:GSY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $399.10 million.

• Beachbody Co (NASDAQ:BODI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.86 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.09 million.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Southland Holdings (AMEX:SLND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $172.78 million.

• Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $232.93 million.

• Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.22 million.

• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $33.56 million.

• Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.

• Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.56 million.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.75 million.

• 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $25.20 million.

• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VistaShares Electrification Supercycle ETF (NYSE:POW) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $399.83 million.

• Denison Mines (AMEX:DNN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $810 thousand.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $18.90 million.

• Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.51 million.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion.

• Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.70 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.

• Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• LionShares U.S. Equity Total Return ETF (NYSE:TOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $279.00 million.

• NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $21.64 million.

• Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $293.59 million.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.11 million.

• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.65 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $36.51 million.

• Public Policy Holding Co (NASDAQ:PPHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $48.20 million.

• Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $56.65 million.

• Reed's (AMEX:REED) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $7.52 million.

• MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.31 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (AMEX:HYLN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.00 million.

• Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $148.45 million.

• Fold Holdings (NASDAQ:FLD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $9.99 million.

• Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $226.83 million.

• Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.06 million.

• Lumexa Imaging Hldgs (NASDAQ:LMRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $251.39 million.

• American Integrity (NYSE:AII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $91.22 million.

• Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $9.86 million.

• Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $892.37 million.

• Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $7.13 million.

• TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.45 million.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.37 million.

• GCT Semiconductor Hldgs (NYSE:GCTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.76 million.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.51 million.

• DoubleDown Interactive Co (NASDAQ:DDI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $94.53 million.

• Tecogen (AMEX:TGEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $55.42 million.

• Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $27.02 million.

• Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $825.32 million.

• Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $25.67 million.

• Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.79 million.

• Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.26 million.

• Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $21.04 million.

• Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.03 million.

• Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.