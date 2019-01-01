Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Horizon Tech Finance missed estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $989.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Horizon Tech Finance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.33
|0.30
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.40
|0.31
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|16.13M
|13.41M
|12.75M
|11.75M
|Revenue Actual
|16.95M
|16.37M
|13.49M
|13.21M
