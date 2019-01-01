ñol

Horizon Tech Finance
(NASDAQ:HRZN)
12.15
-0.10[-0.82%]
At close: Jun 3
12.21
0.0600[0.49%]
After Hours: 5:48PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.14 - 12.31
52 Week High/Low11.57 - 19.08
Open / Close12.26 / 12.15
Float / Outstanding23.6M / 24M
Vol / Avg.131.8K / 226.9K
Mkt Cap291.4M
P/E9.88
50d Avg. Price13.11
Div / Yield1.2/9.80%
Payout Ratio96.77
EPS0.16
Total Float23.6M

Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Horizon Tech Finance reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.260

Quarterly Revenue

$14.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.9M

Earnings Recap

Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horizon Tech Finance missed estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $989.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horizon Tech Finance's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.30 0.28
EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.31 0.31
Revenue Estimate 16.13M 13.41M 12.75M 11.75M
Revenue Actual 16.95M 16.37M 13.49M 13.21M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Horizon Tech Finance using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Horizon Tech Finance Questions & Answers

Q
When is Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reporting earnings?
A

Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were Horizon Tech Finance’s (NASDAQ:HRZN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.9M, which missed the estimate of $6.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.