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earnings image
May 5, 2026 7:12 AM 35 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $191.96 million.

• CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $134.38 million.

• Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $8.07 billion.

• Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $63.70 million.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $360.87 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $204.58 million.

• uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $4.98 million.

• WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $329.32 million.

• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $87.95 million.

• Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $271.01 million.

• Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $56.16 million.

• Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $988.95 million.

• Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.80 million.

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $10.06 billion.

• UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $748.30 million.

• BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $608.57 million.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $129.40 million.

• Knife River (NYSE:KNF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $386.95 million.

• Bowhead Specialty Hldgs (NYSE:BOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $151.78 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $12.71 million.

• Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $493.60 million.

• DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $249.82 million.

• Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.

• USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $303.81 million.

• LiveWire Gr (NYSE:LVWR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $153.63 million.

• American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.

• KKR (NYSE:KKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $662.52 million.

• Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.52 per share on revenue of $214.62 million.

• Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $30.73 billion.

• Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $787.39 million.

• Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $277.89 million.

• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $192.26 million.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $124.56 million.

• Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $721.14 million.

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $13.81 billion.

• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $494.94 million.

• Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion.

• Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $235.66 million.

• Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $24.24 million.

• Westlake (NYSE:WLK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $175.00 million.

• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Enpro (NYSE:NPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $303.90 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $104.44 million.

• Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $6.18 million.

• Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.

• inTest (AMEX:INTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.71 million.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $381.71 million.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $643.74 million.

• Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $628.14 million.

• Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $165.77 million.

• Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $190.55 million.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $74.26 million.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.

• Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $704.37 million.

• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $711.34 million.

• Ball (NYSE:BALL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $362.04 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $466.05 million.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Gartner (NYSE:IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $21.30 billion.

• Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.

• Avalon Hldgs (AMEX:AWX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $61.50 million.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $406.96 million.

• HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $18.55 billion.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $14.68 billion.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $246.38 million.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $27.69 billion.

• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $958.18 million.

• Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.27 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.56 per share on revenue of $8.36 billion.

• Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $368.01 million.

• Cipher Digital (NASDAQ:CIFR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.94 million.

• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $20.48 million.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.78 million.

• Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $526 thousand.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $256.68 million.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs (NYSE:SWX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $703.82 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $198.12 million.

• Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $113.50 million.

• Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $183.35 million.

• Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $352.75 million.

• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

• Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $290.10 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $34.20 million.

• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $440.94 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $798.10 million.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $194.71 million.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $61.74 million.

• Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $823.40 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.23 million.

• AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $796.93 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $344.80 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $309.82 million.

• QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $650.95 million.

• Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $14.19 billion.

• Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LEU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $78.74 million.

• Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $348.47 million.

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $274.72 million.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $977.61 million.

• Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.72 per share on revenue of $383.68 million.

• Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $151.07 million.

• Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $8.49 million.

• Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $152.60 million.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $356.75 million.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $181.04 million.

• BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $9.90 billion.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $478.34 million.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $245.16 million.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $130.56 million.

• Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $147.00 million.

• Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $445.08 million.

• Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $207.89 million.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $173.55 million.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $763.11 million.

• Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $15.87 per share on revenue of $124.97 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $164.25 million.

• LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $617.69 million.

• Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $878.12 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $977.11 million.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $440.77 million.

• EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion.

• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $917.44 million.

• Coty (NYSE:COTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $211.65 million.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $549.96 million.

• Horizon Technology (NASDAQ:HRZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $23.43 million.

• Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $841.43 million.

• Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $130.40 million.

• Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $300.59 million.

• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $429.31 million.

• SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $533.68 million.

• Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $327.95 million.

• Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $6.79 million.

• Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $186.89 million.

• Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $164.18 million.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $144.32 million.

• Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $350.97 million.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $606.41 million.

• Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $688.89 million.

• California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $936.77 million.

• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Chemours (NYSE:CC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $61.07 million.

• trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $171.55 million.

• Janus Living (NYSE:JAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $185.04 million.

• Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.46 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $158.98 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $174.38 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $192.02 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $61.97 million.

• Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $854.86 million.

• Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $974.61 million.

• Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $385.66 million.

• Cumberland Pharma (NASDAQ:CPIX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $202.47 million.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $405 thousand.

• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $10.53 per share on revenue of $580.77 million.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $19.64 million.

• Ternium (NYSE:TX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $12.92 billion.

• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $476.85 million.

• Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $223.25 million.

• Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $169.96 million.

• Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $490.17 million.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $240.99 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $103.60 million.

• Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.30 per share on revenue of $381.77 million.

• Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $140.71 million.

• Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $291.42 million.

• Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.99 million.

• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.62 million.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $104.38 million.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $197.19 million.

• Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.94 per share on revenue of $150.00 million.

• Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.52 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $162.39 million.

• Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $415.30 million.

• United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $367.17 million.

• Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.75 million.

• Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $399.76 million.

• Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $345.45 million.

• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $390.15 million.

• Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $118.37 million.

• Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $901.46 million.

• SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $54.03 million.

• Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $12.44 billion.

• Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $50.08 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $30.87 million.

• Rayonier Advanced Mat (NYSE:RYAM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $301.61 million.

• Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $26.39 million.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $801.35 million.

• Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• PennyMac Mortgage IT (NYSE:PMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $92.74 million.

• Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $46.08 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.16 million.

• Energy Vault Hldgs (NYSE:NRGV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.02 million.

• Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $380.24 million.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $516.60 million.

• Mercury System (NASDAQ:MRCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $209.52 million.

• MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $72.66 million.

• Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $139.10 million.

• Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $591.35 million.

• Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $809.12 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $66.67 million.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $134.22 million.

• loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $299.74 million.

• Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $17.75 million.

• Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.90 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $355.93 million.

• Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $19.95 million.

• Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.

• InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $234.33 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $128.20 million.

• Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $436.62 million.

• Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $172.24 million.

• Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $72.17 million.

• GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.17 per share on revenue of $39.42 million.

• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $43.05 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage Tr (NYSE:GPMT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.40 million.

• Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $112.41 million.

• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $61.48 million.

• Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $15.72 million.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $130.31 million.

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.03 million.

• Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $250.96 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $160.01 million.

• Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $164.27 million.

• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $8.61 billion.

• Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $31.20 million.

• Celanese (NYSE:CE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $903.43 million.

• Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $14.86 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $128.93 million.

• BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $640.81 million.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $713.26 million.

• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $139.67 million.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $378.16 million.

• Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $51.25 million.

• Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.

• Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $241.00 million.

• Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $502.34 million.

• Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.34 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $292.36 million.

• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.46 per share on revenue of $110.76 million.

• Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $314.51 million.

• American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $75.78 million.

• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $342.65 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $712.71 million.

• Tortoise Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NYSE:TPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $93.00 million.

• Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AGI (NYSE:AGBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $445.13 million.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.

• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $341.50 million.

• TIM (NYSE:TIMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $344.13 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Compx International (AMEX:CIX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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