Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Horizon Tech Finance missed estimated earnings by -37.93%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was down $2.88 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 9.32% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Horizon Tech Finance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.28
|0.33
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.28
|0.27
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|23.50M
|24.46M
|26.67M
|25.68M
|Revenue Actual
|26.32M
|24.52M
|24.52M
|23.55M
