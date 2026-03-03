Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:15 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Horizon Tech Finance missed estimated earnings by -37.93%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was down $2.88 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 9.32% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Horizon Tech Finance's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.28 0.33 0.32 EPS Actual 0.31 0.28 0.27 0.27 Revenue Estimate 23.50M 24.46M 26.67M 25.68M Revenue Actual 26.32M 24.52M 24.52M 23.55M

