Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$247.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$247.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ashford Hospitality Trust using advanced sorting and filters.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Questions & Answers
When is Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) reporting earnings?
Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
What were Ashford Hospitality Trust’s (NYSE:AHT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $390.7M, which missed the estimate of $399M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.