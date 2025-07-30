Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Banco Santander SAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.36 billion. • Rio Tinto RIO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co TAK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion. • GSK GSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $10.33 billion. • Fiverr Intl FVRR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $107.72 million. • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion. • Wingstop WING is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $173.82 million. • SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. • Reynolds Consumer Prods REYN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $900.16 million. • Penske Automotive Group PAG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $7.86 billion. • Newmark Group NMRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $689.17 million. • Materion MTRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $406.89 million. • Littelfuse LFUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $575.73 million. • InMode INMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $94.73 million. • Hess Midstream HESM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $405.16 million. • Fortive FTV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. • Forge Global Holdings FRGE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $21.78 million. • Leonardo DRS DRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $827.10 million. • The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. • Bausch & Lomb BLCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion. • Bunge Global BG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $12.00 billion. • AerCap Holdings AER is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion. • WAVE Life Sciences WVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.37 million. • Virtu Finl VIRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $509.01 million. • United Therapeutics UTHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.87 per share on revenue of $800.49 million. • Tradeweb Markets TW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $513.45 million. • Steven Madden SHOO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $574.64 million. • Redwood Trust RWT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.62 million. • Monro MNRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $293.97 million. • Kraft Heinz KHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $6.27 billion. • Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $287.69 million. • Hershey HSY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion. • Etsy ETSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $647.85 million. • Entergy ETR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion. • American Electric Power AEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $4.84 billion. • United Microelectronics UMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. • Telefonica TEF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.14 billion. • Watsco WSO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion. • VF VFC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion. • Timken TKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion. • Smurfit WestRock SW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.91 billion. • Silgan Hldgs SLGN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. • Scotts Miracle Gro SMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. • Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. • Altria Group MO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion. • Illinois Tool Works ITW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion. • IDEX IEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $858.50 million. • Gates Industrial Corp GTES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $874.81 million. • Vita Coco COCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $161.96 million. • Clean Harbors CLH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion. • Check Point Software CHKP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $661.77 million. • Axalta Coating Systems AXTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. • Ardmore Shipping ASC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $45.38 million. • ArcBest ARCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • Amarin Corp AMRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $50.33 million. • Automatic Data Processing ADP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion. • SunCoke Energy SXC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $347.63 million. • Verisk Analytics VRSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $768.37 million. • Trane Technologies TT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion. • Radware RDWR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $73.57 million. • ProPetro Holding PUMP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $328.86 million. • OGE Energy OGE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $730.18 million. • Navient NAVI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $150.12 million. • Humana HUM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.05 per share on revenue of $31.82 billion. • Harley-Davidson HOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. • Garmin GRMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion. • Generac Hldgs GNRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. • GE HealthCare Techs GEHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion. • Evercore EVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $716.98 million. • Entegris ENTG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $766.00 million. • Clarivate CLVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $589.92 million. • Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $115.95 million. • OneSpaWorld Hldgs OSW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $238.18 million. • WEC Energy Group WEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion. • Vertiv Holdings VRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion. • Scorpio Tankers STNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $215.74 million. • Stifel Financial SF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. • Sleep Number SNBR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $358.55 million. • Columbus McKinnon CMCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $229.61 million. • Federal Signal FSS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $537.52 million. • Anika Therapeutics ANIK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $27.04 million. • Criteo CRTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $274.66 million. • Stepan SCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $597.99 million. • Blackbaud BLKB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $276.96 million. • CGI GIB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion. • LXP Industrial Tr LXP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $87.89 million. • Urban Edge Props UE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $115.99 million. • Hayward Holdings HAYW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $289.50 million. • LiveWire Gr LVWR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Diana Shipping DSX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Thryv Holdings THRY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $203.56 million. • Strategic Education STRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $323.06 million. • Option Care Health OPCH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. • Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion. • New Oriental Education EDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Banco Santander BSBR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion. • Blue Foundry Bancorp BLFY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.85 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Grab Holdings GRAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $810.59 million. • Twin Hospitality Group TWNP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • FAT Brands FAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.10 per share on revenue of $144.36 million. • CPS Technologies CPSH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Reliance Global Group RELI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Tenable Holdings TENB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $242.04 million. • Bausch Health Companies BHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion. • ARM Holdings ARM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. • Agnico Eagle Mines AEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion. • VSE VSEC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $262.91 million. • Rush Street Interactive RSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $251.64 million. • Haverty Furniture Cos HVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $176.90 million. • Hawkins HWKN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $280.88 million. • Carvana CVNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion. • Compass COMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion. • PC Connection CNXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $764.07 million. • Alignment Healthcare ALHC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $960.33 million. • Allstate ALL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $16.82 billion. • Albany International AIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $301.16 million. • Enact Holdings ACT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $308.78 million. • Waystar Holding WAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $255.58 million. • Western Digital WDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion. • The Hanover Insurance Gr THG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. • Skyward Specialty SKWD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $324.38 million. • PTC PTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $582.91 million. • Prudential Financial PRU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $13.44 billion. • Murphy USA MUSA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.74 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion. • Microsoft MSFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $73.77 billion. • Lam Research LRCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion. • Robinhood Markets HOOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $914.08 million. • FirstEnergy FE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion. • EZCORP EZPW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $303.46 million. • Everest Group EG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $14.95 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion. • Canadian Pacific Kansas CP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion. • C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion. • Confluent CFLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $278.07 million. • Applied Digital APLD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $42.30 million. • Alamos Gold AGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $442.47 million. • TIM TIMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Bank Bradesco BBDO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Bank Bradesco BBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion. • ZimVie ZIMV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $112.75 million. • American Superconductor AMSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $65.04 million. • Markel Group MKL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $24.92 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion. • Cactus WHD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $277.61 million. • Ventas VTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion. • Teekay Tankers TNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $166.59 million. • Silicon Motion Technology SIMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $180.32 million. • Sprouts Farmers Market SFM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion. • Pilgrims Pride PPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion. • Paramount Group PGRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $170.93 million. • NorthWestern Energy Group NWE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $335.46 million. • National Fuel Gas NFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $601.98 million. • Modine Manufacturing MOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $651.07 million. • MGM Resorts International MGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion. • Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $312.46 million. • Methanex MEOH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $851.17 million. • Meta Platforms META is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.87 per share on revenue of $44.81 billion. • Mister Car Wash MCW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $271.80 million. • Kinross Gold KGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. • Kellanova K is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion. • Host Hotels & Resorts HST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. • Genworth Financial GNW is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • GFL Environmental GFL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. • FMC FMC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $982.89 million. • Ford Motor F is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $43.04 billion. • Antero Midstream AM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $295.11 million. • Albemarle ALB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. • Gran Tierra Energy GTE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Spok Holdings SPOK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $35.00 million. • Unisys UIS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $443.79 million. • Hamilton Beach Brands HBB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • VICI Properties VICI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $993.57 million. • Tronox Holdings TROX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $781.68 million. • Radian Group RDN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $321.57 million. • Q2 Holdings QTWO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $193.76 million. • Public Storage PSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $651.25 million. • MGIC Investment MTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $306.48 million. • Merit Medical Systems MMSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $375.03 million. • Mid-America Apartment MAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $551.70 million. • Pulmonx LUNG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $23.51 million. • Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $213.02 million. • Independence Realty Trust IRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $164.64 million. • Invitation Homes INVH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $676.10 million. • Hologic HOLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. • Glaukos GKOS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $115.23 million. • Guardant Health GH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $211.34 million. • Fair Isaac FICO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.19 per share on revenue of $516.75 million. • F5 FFIV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $752.81 million. • Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $55.86 million. • Element Solutions ESI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $604.93 million. • Equinix EQIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.31 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. • eBay EBAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion. • CVR Energy CVI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion. • Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion. • Carlisle Companies CSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.65 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. • Comstock Resources CRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $407.90 million. • Cognex CGNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $242.59 million. • Broadstone Net Lease BNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $111.50 million. • Black Hills BKH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $448.40 million. • AvalonBay Communities AVB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $759.62 million. • American Water Works Co AWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Antero Resources AR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. • Alkami Technology ALKT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110.18 million. • Align Technology ALGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. • Teekay TK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Udemy UDMY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $196.85 million. • UDR UDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $422.20 million. • Tenaris TS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion. • TransMedics Group TMDX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $147.60 million. • Sun Communities SUI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $620.57 million. • Qualcomm QCOM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion. • Impinj PI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $93.88 million. • Morningstar MORN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $604.57 million. • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $23.49 million. • Medallion Financial MFIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $53.25 million. • Pitney Bowes PBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $475.92 million. • Employers Holdings EIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $216.16 million. • Evertec EVTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $222.09 million. • Service Corp Intl SCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. • SPS Commerce SPSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $185.60 million. • Climb Global Solutions CLMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $113.25 million. • CVR Partners UAN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • CBIZ CBZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $704.86 million. • Aware AWRE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Hudson Technologies HDSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $70.65 million. • Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $117.90 million. • ACRES Commercial Realty ACR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $20.32 million. • MYR Group MYRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $832.91 million. • MiMedx Group MDXG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $90.19 million. • Netgear NTGR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $162.05 million. • Tyler Technologies TYL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $587.05 million. • Benchmark Electronics BHE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $638.67 million. • Custom Truck One Source CTOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $457.59 million. • Aurora Innovation AUR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $681 thousand. • Axos Financial AX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $312.35 million. • Whitestone REIT WSR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $38.81 million. • TTM Technologies TTMI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $668.25 million. • Tetra Tech TTEK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion. • Sixth Street Specialty TSLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $111.26 million. • Rush Enterprises RUSHA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. • Rush Enterprises RUSHB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Regional Management RM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $154.76 million. • New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $39.12 million. • Green Brick Partners GRBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $521.34 million. • FormFactor FORM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $190.24 million. • Extra Space Storage EXR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $766.48 million. • Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $151.04 million. • EPR Props EPR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $165.05 million. • DexCom DXCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. • Conmed CNMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $338.89 million. • Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $301.60 million. • Office Props IT OPI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • NewMarket NEU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. 