Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $235.68 million.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $916.03 million.

• Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $20.35 billion.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $352.96 million.

• HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $16.91 billion.

• Tennessee Valley Authority (NYSE:TVE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $17.39 billion.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs (NYSE:SWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $585.96 million.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $477.41 million.

• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $799.55 million.

• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $756.95 million.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.77 per share on revenue of $808.93 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $16.74 billion.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $155.91 million.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $695.77 million.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $554.12 million.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $226.88 million.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $380.20 million.

• ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $151.41 million.

• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.47 per share on revenue of $58.91 million.

• APi Group (NYSE:APG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.68 million.

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $24.93 million.

• Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $107.79 million.

• Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $301.52 million.

• Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $746.42 million.

• Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $359.29 million.

• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $980.95 million.

• BKV (NYSE:BKV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $259.35 million.

• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $815.88 million.

• Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $459.47 million.

• Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $133.99 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $22.34 million.

• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $124.28 million.

• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $50.66 million.

• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $50.55 million.

• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $998.58 million.

• Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $731.36 million.

• LifeStance Health Gr (NASDAQ:LFST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $378.05 million.

• CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $39.98 million.

• Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.

• Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $331.80 million.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $96.03 million.

• Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $120.78 million.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.91 million.

• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Trinity Cap (NASDAQ:TRIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $80.29 million.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $370.04 million.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.02 million.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $220.61 million.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $44.28 million.

• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $12.44 billion.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $541.22 million.

• Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.70 million.

• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $538.33 million.

• Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $48.98 million.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $48.96 million.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.28 million.

• Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.91 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $841.15 million.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $24.96 million.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $65.90 billion.

• Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $516.26 million.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $105.17 million.

• Ethos Technologies (NASDAQ:LIFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $108.69 million.

• IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $40.35 million.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $120.11 million.

• Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $256.98 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $208.59 million.

• Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $11.18 billion.

• Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $167.76 million.

• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $281.55 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $292.52 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $659.07 million.

• PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $93.70 million.

• DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $498.72 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $250.38 million.

• Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.19 per share on revenue of $681.48 million.

• Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $89.30 million.

• Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $578.10 million.

• Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $379.63 million.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $762.58 million.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $711.32 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $62.89 million.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $353.04 million.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $127.86 million.

• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $257.27 million.

• Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $283.14 million.

• Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $889.99 million.

• Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $144.54 million.

• St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $141.58 million.

• Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $118.88 million.

• GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $110.93 million.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $171.34 million.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $103.46 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $39.97 million.

• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $210.85 million.

• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $75.71 million.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $34.60 million.

• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.56 per share on revenue of $11.58 million.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.71 million.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $139.80 million.

• Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $642.77 million.

• Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $114.10 million.

• Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $99.47 million.

• TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $303.81 million.

• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.97 per share on revenue of $232.36 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $748.01 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $257.77 million.

• Miami International Hldgs (NYSE:MIAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $120.84 million.

• Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $14.86 million.

• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $200.07 million.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $83.53 million.

• Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $334.02 million.

• ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $43.99 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $235.54 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $291.57 million.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $512.71 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $254.27 million.

• Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $332.48 million.

• H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $208.73 million.

• DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $100.88 million.

• Pennant Gr (NASDAQ:PNTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $274.33 million.

• NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $68.73 million.

• RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $32.60 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $165.47 million.

• Xperi (NYSE:XPER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $114.96 million.

• Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $88.85 million.

• Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $17.20 million.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $889.39 million.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $121.81 million.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $100.59 million.

• Chiron Real Estate (NYSE:GMRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $37.44 million.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $578.02 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $268.07 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $397.98 million.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $143.59 million.

• Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $10.21 million.

• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $141.66 million.

• StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.17 billion.

• FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $701.80 million.

• Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $984.52 million.

• Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $120.04 million.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $344.96 million.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $317.41 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.14 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $26.39 million.

• TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $61.65 million.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $41.28 million.

• Smartstop Self Storage (NYSE:SMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $74.07 million.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $187.37 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $39.98 million.

• Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $485.73 million.

• California Water Servs Gr (NYSE:CWT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $236.28 million.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $634.76 million.

• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $211.62 million.

• Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $136.94 million.

• Pursuit Attractions (NYSE:PRSU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $58.27 million.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $575.15 million.

• ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $112.12 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $186.06 million.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $82.81 million.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $270.24 million.

• LandBridge (NYSE:LB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $52.47 million.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $423.11 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $141.54 million.

• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $361.45 million.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $80.31 million.

• Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.

• Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $59.18 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $381.57 million.

• Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $83.06 million.

• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $192.78 million.

• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $408.31 million.

• Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $836.84 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.85 per share on revenue of $657.88 million.

• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $196.89 million.

• Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $483.71 million.

• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $764.57 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $172.53 million.

• E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $550.87 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $9.62 per share on revenue of $265.90 million.

• SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $160.03 million.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $68.83 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.