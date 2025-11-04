Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.27 million. • Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $20.72 billion. • Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion. • Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion. • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion. • Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $214.41 million. • Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $83.16 million. • Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion. • Ball (NYSE:BALL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion. • Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion. • Waters (NYSE:WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $780.47 million. • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $68.01 million. • Gartner (NYSE:IT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. • Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion. • Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $13.68 million. • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion. • CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion. • Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion. • Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion. • BP (NYSE:BP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $51.38 billion. • Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $876.63 million. • AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.80 million. • Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion. • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $13.26 billion. • Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion. • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion. • Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion. • Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $184.69 million. • Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $191.44 million. • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $391.23 million. • Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion. • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $50.48 million. • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $31.35 billion. • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $827.91 million. • Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $197.92 million. • Rythm (NASDAQ:RYM) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.78 per share on revenue of $262.12 million. • Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion. • Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.68 per share on revenue of $88.95 million. • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $16.55 billion. • Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $200.14 million. • NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $229.07 million. • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.68 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $771.16 million. • Harmony Biosciences Hldgs (NASDAQ:HRMY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $225.19 million. • Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $156.98 million. • Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $635.93 million. • Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion. • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.99 per share on revenue of $247.20 million. • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. • Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion. • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion. • Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.22 million. • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion. • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $809.32 million. • Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $304.32 million. • The Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $474.17 million. • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion. • Broadridge Financial (NYSE:BR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion. • InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $36.96 million. • AG Mortgage IT (NYSE:MITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $20.03 million. • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $61.98 million. • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $199.82 million. • Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.43 million. • Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $138.19 million. • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $14.09 million. • Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $24.51 million. • Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $346.10 million. • Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. • Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2025. • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion. • Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. • Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.00 million. • Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $181.40 million. • Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $6.46 billion. • Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $168.39 million. • TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $504.88 million. • Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $130.63 million. • Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $64.74 million. • First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $308.52 million. • AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $800.20 million. • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $5.91 million. • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $165.33 million. • Expeditors International (NYSE:EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion. • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.19 million. • TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion. • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $230.13 million. • Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $200.16 million. • PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $378.86 million. • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion. • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $7.07 billion. • Knife River Holding (NYSE:KNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $38.85 million. • Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $354.72 million. • Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $532.68 million. • Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $168.26 million. • InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.82 million. • ADT (NYSE:ADT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion. • Enpro (NYSE:NPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $276.66 million. • Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion. • Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $132.57 million. • Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $37.96 million. • Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.13 million. • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $238.00 million. • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $140.55 million. • Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $43.14 million. • UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $769.66 million. • Oxford Square Cap (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.60 million. • Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $156.00 million. • Compass (NYSE:COMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion. • Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $70.36 million. • LiveWire Gr (NYSE:LVWR) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $216.50 million. • Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $76.79 million. • Bowhead Specialty Hldgs (NYSE:BOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $140.46 million. • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Nuveen Churchill Direct (NYSE:NCDL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $52.90 million. • Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $240.21 million. • Hillman Solns (NASDAQ:HLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $425.78 million. • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $205.20 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Toast (NYSE:TOST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion. • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. • Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $525.94 million. • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $8.67 billion. • Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion. • Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $510.49 billion. • Kellanova (NYSE:K) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion. • Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion. • Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $306.11 million. • Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $135.26 million. • Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $301.99 million. • Lucky Strike (NYSE:LUCK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $282.12 million. • Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $282 thousand. • Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion. • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $589.38 million. • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion. • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $8.74 billion. • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion. • AES (NYSE:AES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion. • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion. • Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. • Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion. • Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $635.64 million. • Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.25 million. • Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $292.64 million. • Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $702.73 million. • Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $10.18 million. • Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $6.04 million. • Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $60.06 million. • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $960.39 million. • Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $109.26 million. • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $180.96 million. • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $216.09 million. • Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $311.95 million. • Jackson Finl (NYSE:JXN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.31 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.11 billion. • 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $92.85 million. • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $123.16 million. • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $326.82 million. • Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $344.09 million. • Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $269.85 million. • Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $323.61 million. • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $61.76 million. • SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $400.08 million. • Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $166.08 million. • Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $131.84 million. • Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $366.76 million. • Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $135.39 million. • Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $235.05 million. • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $115.32 million. • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $102.63 million. • Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $400.00 million. • Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $167 thousand. • Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $218.79 million. • Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $131.06 million. • Corvus Pharma (NASDAQ:CRVS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.22 per share on revenue of $167.09 million. • Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $124.91 million. • Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion. • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion. • Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion. • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.01 per share on revenue of $8.96 billion. • American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.61 per share on revenue of $54.48 million. • Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $250.70 million. • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $127.00 million. • SLR Inv (NASDAQ:SLRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $56.06 million. • NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $510.04 million. • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $913.47 million. • LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $52.18 million. • Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $180.48 million. • Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $37.75 million. • Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $420.73 million. • California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $884.10 million. • CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $95.24 million. • Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $474.34 million. • trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $194.09 million. • Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $328.05 million. • Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $93.67 million. • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $406.06 million. • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. • Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $207.01 million. • Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $141.11 million. • Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $249.91 million. • Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $526.38 million. • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion. • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $540.84 million. • American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $6.90 billion. • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.39 million. • Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $17.00 million. • United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $352.19 million. • MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $188.24 million. • Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $478.74 million. • XPLR Infr (NYSE:XIFR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $354.39 million. • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $175.55 million. • PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $80.71 million. • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $177.86 million. • GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion. • CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $21.78 million. • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion. • Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $826.62 million. • Cadre Hldgs (NYSE:CDRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $159.23 million. • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.81 per share on revenue of $578.82 million. • NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $24.60 million. • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $355.03 million. • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.00 million. • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $298.15 million. • Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $233.48 million. • Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $437.95 million. • Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.50 million. • Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $374.72 million. • Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $212.55 million. • Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $238.65 million. • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $661.67 million. • Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. • Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $23.43 million. • Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $54.20 million. • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $43.13 million. • Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $101.91 million. • Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $13.46 million. • Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.18 million. • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $10.25 million. • DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $145.28 million. • InnovAge Holding (NASDAQ:INNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $225.89 million. • CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $41.07 million. • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $46.64 million. • comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $88.63 million. • Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $329.13 million. • Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.00 million. • Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $199.22 million. • Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $330.08 million. • Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $327.88 million. • Matson (NYSE:MATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $837.41 million. • Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Hyster Yale (NYSE:HY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $955.69 million. • Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $8.34 billion. • Orion (NYSE:OEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $432.54 million. • GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $194.08 million. • Tanger (NYSE:SKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $138.45 million. • 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $177.83 million. • NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $176.11 million. • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $157.21 million. • Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $363.95 million. • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion. • Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion. • Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $441.18 million. • O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. • Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $430.85 million. • Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $250.98 million. • Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.73 million. • Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. • MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $70.10 million. • Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $60.48 million. • Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $38.15 million. • Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $184.47 million. • Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $17.03 million. • Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $24.67 million. • Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $642.74 million. • OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.81 million. • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $54.16 million. • Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $244.92 million. • Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $49.55 million. • Mercury System (NASDAQ:MRCY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $207.18 million. • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $757.15 million. • Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $74.35 million. • Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $36.94 million. • Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $280.18 million. • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $472.81 million. • Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion. • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $399.86 million. • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $269.03 million. • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. • Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $206.54 million. • Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $51.68 million. • Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $164.81 million. • MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $678.60 million. • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $70.53 million. • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $143.17 million. • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $6.62 per share on revenue of $273.80 million. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.