Earnings Scheduled For June 8, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Signet Jewelers SIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Root ROOT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $40.86 million.

• FuelCell Energy FCEL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $25.45 million.

• Vince Holding VNCE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Graham GHM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.50 million.

• Alithya Group ALYA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $136.26 million.

• Toro TTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• AstroNova ALOT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Designer Brands DBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $759.08 million.

• Kirkland's KIRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $93.58 million.

• REV Group REVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $580.46 million.

• Hooker Furnishings HOFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $121.92 million.

• Jiayin Gr JFIN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SecureWorks SCWX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $97.45 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vivos Therapeutics VVOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.01 million.

• American Software AMSWA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $30.71 million.

• Cango CANG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $81.02 million.

• SAP SAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• Comtech Telecom CMTL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $135.99 million.

• Argan AGX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $116.90 million.

• Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $104.72 million.

• Mission Produce AVO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $218.11 million.

• Vail Resorts MTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.83 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Braze BRZE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $99.01 million.

• DocuSign DOCU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $641.80 million.

• Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $89.79 million.

• Planet Labs PL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $52.91 million.

