Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Academy Sports ASO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• AstroNova ALOT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $429.11 million.

• VersaBank VBNK is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• United Natural Foods UNFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.48 billion.

• Thor Industries THO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Lovesac LOVE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $134.46 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• 36KR Holdings KRKR is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Vera Bradley VRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $119.33 million.

• John Wiley & Sons WLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $529.50 million.

• Daktronics DAKT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Campbell Soup CPB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock BF is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Descartes Systems Gr DSGX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $122.44 million.

• 17 Education & Technology YQ is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $98.91 million.

• Oxford Industries OXM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $303.37 million.

• HashiCorp HCP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $111.09 million.

• Rent the Runway RENT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $72.91 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $358.74 million.

• Culp CULP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $57.87 million.

• Greif GEF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Verint Systems VRNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $227.16 million.

• GameStop GME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• C3.ai AI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $60.86 million.

• Star Group SGU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

