Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• CNFinance Hldgs CNF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $69.74 million.
• iMedia Brands IMBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $154.45 million.
• Royal Bank of Canada RY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $9.43 billion.
• TDCX TDCX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $114.16 million.
• ATRenew RERE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $348.85 million.
• Hoegh LNG Partners HMLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $35.19 million.
• StealthGas GASS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $36.20 million.
• Petco Health and Wellness WOOF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
• Citi Trends CTRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $199.59 million.
• II-VI IIVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $858.68 million.
• Brinker International EAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Nano Labs NA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
• Ucloudlink Group UCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $17.04 million.
• Dycom Industries DY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $932.74 million.
• 36KR Holdings KRKR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Williams-Sonoma WSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
• Splunk SPLK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $747.55 million.
• Zuora ZUO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $97.49 million.
• NVIDIA NVDA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $8.10 billion.
• Prospect Capital PSEC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Phibro Animal Health PAHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $246.02 million.
• Guess GES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $635.52 million.
• John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Salesforce CRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $7.70 billion.
• Snowflake SNOW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $467.15 million.
• American Software AMSWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.13 million.
• Victoria's Secret VSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
• Lannett LCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $74.65 million.
• NetApp NTAP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Autodesk ADSK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Edap TMS EDAP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.46 million.
• Box BOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $244.90 million.
