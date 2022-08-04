Moderna, PayPal And Some Other Big Gainers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. PING shares jumped 60.7% to close at $28.08 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $28.50 per share in cash. Ping Identity also posted a Q2 loss of $0.34 per share.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY surged 49.3% to settle at $212.01 after the company announced the results from its APOLLO-B Phase 3 study of patisiran met the primary endpoint and also met the first secondary endpoint.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP surged 32.4% to close at $9.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI climbed 28.4% to close at $8.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 guidance.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 23.7% to settle at $17.53. Morgan Stanley maintained Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $8 to $16.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN jumped 20.2% to close at $80.81.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW gained 19.3% to close at $41.51 following strong quarterly sales.
- Alteryx, Inc. AYX climbed 19% to close at $60.20 following strong Q2 results.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA jumped 16% to close at $186.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced a $3 billion buyback.
- Globalstar, Inc. GSAT rose 15% to settle at $1.61.
- Unum Group UNM gained 14.6% to settle at $35.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 14.2% to close at $29.06.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF jumped 13.6% to close at $27.50 following Q2 results.
- Sprout Social, Inc. SPT gained 13.3% to settle at $58.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM jumped 13.3% to close at $31.89 amid strength in the broader payments space following strong quarterly results from PayPal.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR surged 12.7% to settle at $313.68 after the company reported Q2 results and announced a CEO change.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH gained 12.5% to close at $29.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS surged 12.4% to close at $12.23.
- Wayfair Inc. W gained 12.2% to settle at $64.44.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN surged 12.2% to close at $23.14.
- Autohome Inc. ATHM rose 11.7% to settle at $39.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD jumped 11.7% to settle at $10.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Block, Inc. SQ rose 11.4% to close at $88.07 ahead of quarterly earnings, scheduled for release today.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP rose 11.1% to close at $41.93.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW gained 10.8% to close at $96.78 following a Monday Wall Street Journal report suggesting Apollo Global Management was in advanced talks to acquire the company. Additionally, Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS rose 10.3% to close at $41.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals recently announced positive topline results of the Phase 2b clinical trial of fesomersen in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) on hemodialysis.
- Unity Software Inc. U surged 10% to close at $45.06 following Tuesday reports suggesting the company will spin off its China unit.
- Coupa Software Incorporated COUP gained 9.9% to close at $75.36.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL rose 9.3% to close at $97.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY22 EPS guidance.
- Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY jumped 9% to settle at $18.11 following Q2 results.
